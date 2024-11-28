’Tis the Season: Five feel-good festive days out for the whole family

With the holiday season fast approaching, families are looking for ways to get into the festive spirit and make lasting memories together. Luckily, there are a wealth of fun seasonal experiences in the UK, from exploring winter wonderlands, to taking a train ride with festive film characters and seeking out Santa in some unusual places.

Check out these five feel good days out the whole family will love.

Experience a winter wonderland

Enjoy stunning illuminations and festive surprises at the Eden Project ( The Eden Project )

Many iconic attractions and venues across the UK transform into immersive wonderlands over the holiday period, bringing the magic of the season to life with seasonal activities, spectacular light trails and charming markets. The great thing about these attractions is that there’s loads to keep everyone occupied. The Eden Project – spectacular at any time of year – becomes even more special as the Biomes are transformed with twinkling lights and festive surprises, plus you can skate on Cornwall’s only ice rink.

At Warwick Castle you can skate under the lights of the castle, follow an illuminated trail through the historic grounds and get some tasty treats at the market – while the kids can enjoy a special storytime. While Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire is a wonderful place to visit at this time of year, with the Festival of Light featuring over a 1000 incredible lanterns, including designs based on notable figures and creatures from throughout history. There’s also a festive train, winter bird of prey displays, and festive house tours.

Take a festive train ride

A festive train ride is a great way for the whole family to get on board (literally) with the holiday spirit, take in some scenic views and share the fun with others. The Polar Express Experience is inspired by the film and features favourite characters including the conductor, dancing chefs, a mysterious ghost, and “the man himself”. You can board it in several locations across the UK, including Tunbridge Wells , Edinburgh , Wensleydale and London .

There are plenty of other seasonal train rides around the UK, including the Norfolk Lights Express , a steam train that lights up the scenery with different colours. The Great Central Santa Express , which runs between Loughborough to Leicester, features loads of fun games and activities for kids, while the Epping Ongar Railway offers two festive rides – a journey with elves, or an immersive light show. Festive train rides are always popular, so be sure to book ahead.

Go wild at a theme park

Theme parks always make for a great family day out – but come the festive period they get even more fun. Chessington World of Adventures is hosting its Winter’s Tail event, featuring a Christmas Village, an elf-guided journey to Santa’s Grotto, cookie making and craft workshops, and a pantomime.

Alton Towers has lots of seasonal entertainment, including live show The Sprout that Saved Christmas, and Hey Duggee Live: The Christmas Badge! in CBeebies Land. There’s also a new interactive experience called The Reindeer Games, where you can solve puzzles to help the elves locate their missing reindeer. While Legoland Windsor is transformed into a winter wonderland, with illuminations, snow effects, and a giant Duplo tree. There’s lots of seasonal shows and entertainment – and look out for the sleigh travelling around the park with dancing elves.

Step into another world

Tuck into delicious gingerbread paws at the seasonal Paddington Bear Experience ( Alex Brenner )

There’s nothing more exciting for kids than stepping into the worlds of their favourite fictional characters – and the holiday period offers lots of opportunities to do that, with festive-themed immersive experiences featuring family favourites.

The Paddington Bear Experience at London’s Country Hall is getting a seasonal make-over, with Paddington’s world featuring stunning decorations and a huge tree – plus treats like gingerbread paws, mince pies and orange hot chocolate. At Castle Howard in Yorkshire, you can enter Alice’s Christmas Wonderland , following the rabbit hole through grand halls and rooms to discover festive surprises – and, of course, finishing off with a Mad Hatter’s Afternoon Tea. And at Oxfordshire’s Blenheim Palace , children can follow the trail of Tinkerbell, with the palace’s grand rooms transformed into J.M. Barrie’s Neverland, a place of magic and mystery.

Visit a grotto with a difference

Visiting a grotto is a festive must-do festive, but you can make it extra special this year by taking your little elves to one with a fresh twist. In Brighton you can meet Santa and his helpers at high altitude with a trip up the spaceship-shaped observation tower of the i360 . Or, at Cheddar Gorge in Somerset you can go deep underground to a grotto inside a cave, where you’ll be greeted by Father Christmas and his elves, sing along to some seasonal tunes, and hear a festive story. At Santa’s Magical Grotto in Country Tyrone, Northern Ireland, you go on a simulated train ride through the North Pole and wander through an enchanted forest. Alternatively, give the man in red a swerve and visit a big green ogre instead – at London attraction Shrek’s Adventure , the iconic character has taken over festive duties in a grotto inspired by the animated festive special Shrek The Halls.

