Euro 2024 TV channels: How to watch the quarter-final matches on BBC and ITV

Every game of Euro 2024 is being broadcast live on UK television as a feast of football hits our screens.

The BBC and ITV shared the 36 group games between them, and the knockout fixtures are being allocated as they come.

ITV – whose pundits include Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, as well as ex-England players Ian Wright and Gary Neville – had the tournament’s opening game between Germany and Scotland, as well as England’s final group game against Slovenia.

The BBC broadcast England’s first two group games, with Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Cesc Fabregas among their studio analysts.

Take a look below to find the TV channel for every match at Euro 2024.

Friday, June 14

Group A, Munich: Germany 5-1 Scotland

June 15

Group A, Cologne: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland

Group B, Berlin: Spain 3-0 Croatia

Group B, Dortmund: Italy 2-1 Albania

June 16

Group D, Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia 0-1 England

June 17

Group E, Munich: Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Group E, Frankfurt: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia

Group D, Dusseldorf: Austria 0-1 France

June 18

Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 3-1 Georgia

Group F, Leipzig: Portugal 2-1 Czechia

June 19

Group B, Hamburg: Croatia 2-2 Albania

Group A, Stuttgart: Germany 2-0 Hungary

Group A, Cologne: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

June 20

Group C, Munich: Slovenia 1-1 Serbia

Group C, Frankfurt: Denmark 1-1 England

Group B, Gelsenkirchen: Spain 1-0 Italy

June 21

Group E, Dusseldorf: Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine

Group D, Berlin: Poland 1-3 Austria

Group D, Leipzig: Netherlands 0-0 France

June 22

Group F, Hamburg: Georgia 1-1 Czechia

Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 0-3 Portugal

Group E, Cologne: Belgium 2-0 Romania

June 23

Group A, Frankfurt: Switzerland 1-1 Germany

Group A, Stuttgart: Scotland 0-1 Hungary

June 24

Group B, Leipzig: Croatia 1-1 Italy

Group B, Dusseldorf: Albania 0-1 Spain

June 25

Group D, Berlin: Netherlands 2-3 Austria

Group D, Dortmund: France 1-1 Poland

Group C, Cologne: England 0-0 Slovenia

Group C, Munich: Denmark 0-0 Serbia

June 26

Group E. Frankfurt: Slovakia 1-1 Romania

Group E, Stuttgart: Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

Group F, Hamburg: Czechia 1-2 Turkey

Group F, Gelsenkirchen: Georgia 2-0 Portugal

June 29

Round of 16, Berlin: Switzerland 2-0 Italy

Round of 16, Dortmund: Germany 2-0 Denmark

June 30

Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen: England 2-1 Slovakia (after extra time)

Round of 16, Cologne: Spain 4-1 Georgia

July 1

Round of 16, Dusseldorf: France 1-0 Belgium

Round of 16, Frankfurt: Portugal 0-0 Slovenia (a.e.t., Portugal progress 3-0 on penalties)

July 2

Round of 16, Munich: Romania 0-3 Netherlands

Round of 16, Leipzig: Austria 1-2 Turkey

July 5

Quarter-final 1, Stuttgart: Spain/Georgia v Germany/Denmark (1700)

Quarter-final 2, Hamburg: Portugal/Slovenia v France/Belgium (2000)

July 6

Quarter-final 4, Dusseldorf: England/Slovakia v Switzerland/Italy (1700)

Quarter-final 3, Berlin: Romania/Netherlands v Austria/Turkey (2000)

July 9

Semi-final, Munich: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (2000)

July 10

Semi-final Dortmund: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (2000)

July 14

Final, Berlin (2000)