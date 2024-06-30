Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Luis de la Fuente’s majestic Spain side will face Euro 2024’s surprise package Georgia in an intriguing last-16 tie this evening.

La Roja were arguably the only side to put in three impressive performances in their group games, smashing Croatia 3-0 before easily beating Italy to ensure qualification with a game to spare before their second team downed Albania.

And they’ll face a Georgia side that is looking to secure perhaps the biggest upset in European Championship history when the two face off in Cologne.

Willy Sagnol’s team have won the hearts of many neutrals across a group-stage campaign that saw them produce the game of the tournament so far against Turkey, before securing a much-needed draw against the Czech Republic and then a scarcely believable 2-0 win against Portugal in their final match in Group F.

They head into the tie as overwhelming underdogs, but that seems to be a label they relish and thrive under; Spain will take the minnows seriously as the two battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game including all the latest team news.

When is Spain v Georgia?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 30 June at the RheinEnergie Stadion in Cologne.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. The match can also be streamed live online via ITVX. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

What is the team news?

Spain have no new injury concerns, although both Nacho Fernandez and Ayoze Perez are fighting to be back in contention after missing the Albania game. Aymeric Laporte will likely deputise for Nacho if the latter is unfit.

Spain made 10 changes for their last match, so expect this game to be a return to the starting eleven that we saw against Croatia and Italy. Rodri i back from his one-match suspension, so he will likely anchor the midfield once more.

Georgia have no injury worries after their historic win against Portugal, so expect to see a similar team to the one that beat the Selecao.

Manager Willy Sagnol has experimented with different formations and personnel in defence and midfield, so Giorgi Tsitaishvili could make a return at left wing-back or on the wing, while Zuriko Davitashvili could replace Otar Kiteishvili and Solomon Kvirkvelia could come back in for Giorgi Gvelesiani.

The front two will almost certainly stay the same, as you’d expect.

Predicted line-ups

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, Le Normand, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Georgia XI: Mamardahvili; Kakabadze, Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali, Lochoshvili; Chakvetadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Odds

Spain 1/7

Draw 9/2

Georgia 12/1

Prediction

Georgia will no doubt put in a lively, spirited display, but Spain should have far too much quality and nous for the tournament’s lowest-ranked side. Spain 3-0 Georgia.

