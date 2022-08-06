✕ Close Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Southampton in the Premier League today.

Antonio Conte decided against starting any of Tottenham's new signings for the visit of Southampton.

Six transfers were made during the summer but Fraser Forster, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence and Yves Bissouma had to settle for a place on the bench with Richarlison out due to suspension.

Visiting manager Ralph Hasenhuttl gave out a number of debuts with Gavin Bazunu in goal while fellow former Manchester City player Romeo Lavia also started.

Joe Aribo, signed from Rangers last month, got the nod from the off with Armel Bella-Kotchap named among the substitutes.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: