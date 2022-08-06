Jump to content
Liveupdated1659798669

Tottenham vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 06 August 2022 16:11
Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Southampton in the Premier League today.

Antonio Conte decided against starting any of Tottenham's new signings for the visit of Southampton.

Six transfers were made during the summer but Fraser Forster, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence and Yves Bissouma had to settle for a place on the bench with Richarlison out due to suspension.

Visiting manager Ralph Hasenhuttl gave out a number of debuts with Gavin Bazunu in goal while fellow former Manchester City player Romeo Lavia also started.

Joe Aribo, signed from Rangers last month, got the nod from the off with Armel Bella-Kotchap named among the substitutes.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1659798669

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Bazunu gathers the ball under little pressure, following a long diagonal ball in from the right, and Southampton are settling into the game quite nicely now.

6 August 2022 16:11
1659798570

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Before today's game, Southampton have picked up just three wins from their last 20 Premier League fixtures at Tottenham, losing more away matches (17) than against any other side in the competition’s history.

6 August 2022 16:09
1659798415

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

A thrusting run up the right by Emerson is ended by Djenepo's crude challenge, and Spurs have a free-kick midway through the Southampton half. However, it comes to nothing, and the ball is back in midfield.

6 August 2022 16:06
1659798313

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Spurs take the game's first corner, and Son lofts an outswinger towards the near post, but Southampton are able to get the ball away. It then comes back in from the left flank, and Bazunu fields it comfortably on the edge of his six-yard box.

6 August 2022 16:05
1659798193

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

The visitors have an early free-kick out on the right flank, which Ward-Prowse wickedly whips into the box, but Salisu cannot quite get his head cleanly on the ball and it bobbles behind for a goal-kick.

6 August 2022 16:03
1659798019

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Southampton kick off, and we are under way at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

6 August 2022 16:00
1659797941

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

The players are now out on the pitch in sunny North London, with kick-off just moments away!

6 August 2022 15:59
1659797707

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Southampton, meanwhile, give debuts to Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Bazunu and his former Manchester City team-mate Lavia, and Aribo starts too, after his recent move from Rangers. Adam Armstrong is set to be Saints' lone striker, with Scotland internationals Stuart Armstrong and Adams consigned to the bench.

6 August 2022 15:55
1659797467

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Despite a summer of investment in the Spurs squad, Antonio Conte's starting XI includes no new recruits; Lenglet, Perisic, Bissouma, Forster and Spence are all included on the bench. Marquee signing Richarlison misses out due to suspension, while the hosts' sole injury absentee is midfielder Oliver Skipp. As so often last season, Kane, Son and Kulusevski join forces up front.

6 August 2022 15:51
1659797189

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

SUBS: Alex McCarthy, Che Adams, Ibrahima Diallo, Romain Perraud, Nathan Redmond, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Jack Stephens, Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounoussi.

6 August 2022 15:46

