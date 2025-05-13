PGA Championship Offers: Best Golf Free Bets

The PGA Championship arrives this month as the second golf major of the season gets underway in North Carolina.

Fans were served up plenty of drama at Augusta as Rory McIlroy won his first Masters in April, and the Northern Irishman is the bookies’ favourite to triumph at the Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club this month.

And the PGA Championship promises another intriguing four days of action, with betting sites producing various golf offers for the second major of 2025.

And with the start of the tournament just days away, we’ve compiled a guide to the best PGA Championship offers ahead of the action getting underway on 15 May.

In the sections below readers can find a range of PGA Championship betting offers, including golf free bets and extra places as well as more promotions from the best golf betting sites.

Best Free Bet Offers for PGA Championship

William Hill: Moneyback If Rory McIlroy Wins

William Hill are at it again for one of the best value golf betting offers on the market for the PGA Championship.

After offering customers their money back up to £50 if Rory McIlroy won the Masters, the bookie are offering the same promotion for the PGA Championship.

William Hill customers can bet up to £50 before the start of the tournament (6pm BST on Thursday 15th May) on any player to win the PGA Championship to qualify for the offer on the win-only market.

If McIlroy wins the PGA Championship, you’ll receive your money back as free bets up to £50 to use on the William Hill sportsbook.

Free bets will be credited within 24 hours of the result of the tournament, and are active in your account up until 25 May.

New customers can claim the William Hill sign-up offer to claim £30 in free bets. Bear in mind, the moneyback special cannot be used in conjunction with other offers on the sportsbook, including the welcome bonus.

LiveScore Bet: Bet £10 Get £10

LiveScore Bet are offering customers the chance to claim £10 in free bets for betting on the PGA Championship.

Customers can place a £10 bet on any market (excluding each-way and price boosts) with odds of evens or greater to qualify for the promotion.

Once you confirm your wager, you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use on the sportsbook and a £5 free bet to use on the next golf major, the US Open.

New customers can use the LiveScore Bet sign up offer to claim £30 in free bets by registering and betting £10 online. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with the bet £10 get £10 PGA Championship bonus.

NetBet: £1 Free Bet Every Shot Under Par

NetBet are offering new and existing customers the chance to claim free bets for every shot their selected player is under par in the first round of the PGA Championship.

All customers have to do is place a £5 outright or £5 each-way bet on the PGA Championship winner market before the start of the tournament.

For every stroke your chosen player is under par in the first round, you’ll receive that amount in a corresponding free bet.Promotion only applies to your first bet.

Free bets are credited in one lump sum. Free bets are valid for seven days and can be used on any sport.

If you’re new to NetBet you can secure the NetBet sign up offer by depositing and betting £10 after clicking our link below to unlock £10 in free bets and 25 free spins.

BoyleSports: 10 Places

BoyleSports are one of the best golf betting sites on the market, and they are paying out 10 places for the USPGA Championship.

BoyleSports usually offers six places for golf tournaments, but has upped the offer to 10 for each-way bets placed before the start of the tournament.

Winning each-ways bets are paid out a 1/5 of the odds from outright price.

To get started with BoyleSports, use the BoyleSports sign up offer to unlock £40 in bonuses and 25 per cent boosts on bet builders on select football matches and more using the link below.

BoyleSports: Happy Hour

As mentioned above, BoyleSports offer a range of PGA Championship offers, and that includes enhanced odds and specialised markets on its Happy Hour promotion.

Users can find these options the day before the PGA Championship between 12pm and 1pm BST. Max bets are limited to £20.

Bet365: 12 Places

Bet365 are one of the premier betting sites on the market and are offering 12 places for the PGA Championship. Customers can place each-way bets on players with different odds from the top three all the way to the top 12.

Bets must be placed before the start of the Championship, and all each-way bets are paid out at 1/5 of the outright odds.

New customers can sign up using the link below to claim £30 in free bets using the Bet365 bonus code INDY2025.

Responsible Gambling

When betting, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using betting sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses, even if you’re using PGA Championship free bets.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.