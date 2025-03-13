The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the most prestigious race of the Cheltenham Festival, and is responsible for many famous moments at Prestbury Park.

This year’s winner is in line to pick up £625,000 in prize money, and betting sites expect that sum to go to the hat-trick chasing Galopin Des Champs as he bids to follow up his victories in 2023 and 2024 on Friday.

Willie Mullins’ horse is likely to go off the heavy favourite, with Cheltenham odds hovering around 1/2, but there are plenty of exclusive Gold Cup betting offers from a variety of bookmakers that should provide value across the field.

Such offers include free bets, boosted odds, enhanced payouts and more, and to help punters ahead of the big race, we’ve ranked the best Cheltenham Gold Cup offers offers below.

Best Cheltenham Gold Cup Offers

Below is a collection of the top Cheltenham Gold Cup offers available at some of the best horse racing betting sites.

These Cheltenham betting offers can all be used to maximise the value of any bet on the festival’s blue riband event.

These bookmakers are all non-runner no bet operators, meaning if you placed an ante-post wager on the Gold Cup and your selection doesn’t run, you’ll get your stake back.

However, bets placed after midday on 13th March won’t qualify for this benefit in most cases, so be sure to check the terms and conditions.

All the bookmakers below offer Best Odds Guaranteed as part of their Cheltenham Gold Cup offers too.

Bet365 Gold Cup Offers

Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets: The Bet365 sign-up offer rewards new customers with up to £30 in free bets when they deposit and wager £10. Bettors are free to use their free bets as they like, so they could choose to stake them on the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Bet boosts: Throughout Cheltenham, Bet365 have been boosting the odds on various runners in multiple races and will do the same for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Super boost: Keep an eye out for the Bet365 super boost offer, revealed at 10am each day. This has been reserved for the big favourites at Cheltenham so far and on Friday, that moniker goes to two-time Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs.

QuinnBet Gold Cup Offers

Free Bet if Second to SP Favourite: QuinnBet are running a specialised Cheltenham Gold Cup offer, and punters looking to take on Galopin Des Champs may want to take advantage of their money back Gold Cup offer. If your horse finishes second to the starting price favourite in any race at Cheltenham, QuinnBet will refund your stake in free bets up to a maximum of £10.

£5 Free Bet: Spend £25 or more on accumulators (3 or more selections), racing Yankees or Lucky 15s (2 or more selections), all at combined odds of 6/4 or bigger and receive a £2.50 free bet. Spend a total of £50 on those types of multiples and QuinnBet will credit you with a £5 free bet token.

Winnings Boost: Include the Gold Cup in any forecast, tricast, or Yankee bet, and if it wins, QuinnBet will credit punters with a 10% bonus. Each selection must have odds of 3/10 or greater, and the bonus will be credited as free bets.

Welcome Bonus: Secure a £10 Cheltenham Gold Cup free bet with the QuinnBet sign up offer. After opening an account, place a bet of £10 or more on a selection with odds of evens or greater to unlock the welcome bonus.

BetVictor Gold Cup Offers

Run For Your Money: In another specialised Cheltenham Gold Cup betting offer, BetVictor will issue cash refunds if your selection is deemed to have lost any chance of winning at the start of the race. That means if your horse were to refuse or whip around at the start, fail to come out or lose all chance at the stalls, you could be in line to receive your stake back.

Odds Boosts: BetVictor will offer Cheltenham Gold Cup price boosts on selected runners and pre-built multiples featuring runners from Friday’s blue riband event.

£20 in Free Bets: The BoyleSports Cheltenham sign up offer rewards new customers with £20 in horse racing free bets that can be used on the Gold Cup and one entry to their £20,000 prize draw after depositing and betting £10.

Tote Gold Cup Offers

Money Back as a Free Bet: Tote are giving bettors their money back in free bets on every race at Cheltenham if their selection finishes second to the SP favourite, including the Gold Cup.

Stayers Club: Join Tote’s Stayers Club to earn up to £10 in free bets week. The free bets can be used on the Gold Cup, or you could wager on the Gold Cup as part of your qualifying bets for the week. Stayers Club members also receive placepot insurance and a free 50p Placepot each day of Cheltenham.

Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets: Open an account with Tote and wager £10 on racing pools to qualify for £30 in racing and Cheltenham Gold Cup free bets. The free bets are split into a £20 Tote credit and a £10 free bet, while you’ll also get 20 free spins for Tote’s online slots site.

Betfred Gold Cup Offers

£50 in Free Bets: The Betfred sign-up offer is one of the biggest available at UK betting sites with £50 in free bets awarded to new customers who sign up, deposit and bet a minimum of £10. That £50 bonus is split into £30 in free sports bets and £20 in accumulator bets and can all be wagered on the Gold Cup, should a punter choose.

5x The Odds: Place a Cheltenham Lucky 15, 31 or 63 that includes the Gold Cup and if you only have one winner on your combination bet, you’ll receive up to 5x the odds on the sole winner.

Unibet Gold Cup Offers

Uniboost: Boost the odds of your Cheltenham Gold Cup selection by using one of the three Uniboost odds tokens available each day of the Festival. There is a maximum bet value of £20.

Same Race Multi – Rebound: Stake £10 or more on a same race multi bet on the Cheltenham Gold Cup consisting of at least three legs and odds of 4/1 or greater. Next, select the rebound box on the betslip before placing the wager. If your Cheltenham Gold Cup same race multi loses, you'll be compensated with a free same race multi bet equal to the value of your qualifying wager.

Bet £20, Get £20 in Free Bets: New Unibet customers can secure £20 in free racing bets to wager on the Gold Cup when they register and opt in to the racing welcome bonus. To qualify, open an account, opt in to the offer, deposit £20 or more using a debit card and bet the same amount on racing.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, especially during Cheltenham Festival when there’s an uptick in betting offers. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. Never chase your losses. Always remain in control of your time and budget.

Bettors should use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others. These principles should apply whether you are using new casino sites, football betting sites, bingo sites, or any other gambling medium.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

