The 2025 Grand National is on the horizon, with arguably the most famous contest in horse racing taking place on Saturday at 4pm.

As one of the highlights of the UK sporting calendar, the Grand National attracts plenty of betting interest.

Betting sites go big on Grand National betting offers, and bettors can take advantage of a range of different promotions and bonuses.

This article will unpack the best Grand National betting offers for both the race itself and the three-day meeting at Aintree.

Most Popular Grand National Offers & Promotions

Below, we’ve discussed the most common types of Grand National promotions that you’ll find both during the meeting and across horse racing in general.

Bet and Get: Some horse racing betting sites will give bettors a free bet when they wager a certain amount. For example, bet £10 on racing to receive a £5 free Grand National bet.

Enhanced odds: UK bookmakers will often boost the odds of an individual runner or increase the price on a pre-built accumulator for racing.

Extra places: Each-way backers can enjoy the benefit of extra place races, where the number of places paid out on for each-way bets is increased. This is particularly useful for big field races such as the Grand National.

Sign up offers: Bookmakers will often give new customers horse racing free bets when they open an account. Check how free bets can be spent, as they can often be wagered on racing.

Money back races: Back a horse in a money back race and if it doesn’t win, bookies will refund your bet on certain conditions, such as if it finishes second or third, if it finishes second to the SP favourite or if it’s beaten by just a neck.

Best Odds Guaranteed: Many bookies strive to provide the best odds for Grand National races. This promotion guarantees that if you take an early price on a horse and the starting price (SP) is higher, the bookmaker will pay out at the better odds if your horse wins.

Non-Runner No Bet: Back a horse in the ante-post market and if it doesn’t run, you’ll receive your money back.

In addition, there will likely be some Grand National free bet offers running during the meeting and in the lead-up to the race.

Best Grand National 2025 Offers

This section will examine our favourite horse racing betting sites and the various Grand National bet offers and features they have available for the three-day meeting at Aintree.

In addition to the offers detailed below, all of our recommended sites are Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) bookmakers too.

Bet365 Grand National Offer

£30 in free bets: The entire Bet365 welcome bonus is eligible on racing and the Grand National. Just sign up, deposit a minimum of £10 and bet £10 or more to claim the maximum amount of Grand National free bets available at Bet365 in £30.

Each-way extra: Choose how many places Bet365 are paying out on for each-way bets. This should come in handy for large field races like the Grand National.

Extra place races: Bet365 will offer extra places on selected Aintree races for the Grand National meeting. However, this offer can’t be used in conjunction with BOG.

Bet boosts & super boosts: Customers can get the odds boosted on selected runners in races at the Grand National meet. Watch out for Bet365’s daily super boost during the festival.

LiveScore Bet Grand National Offer

Money Back Specials: LiveScore Bet are running money back specials on the first two days of the Grand National Festival with eligible punters able to claim up to £10 in free bets on both days. The selected Aintree races are the 1.45pm on day 1 and the 2.20pm on day two with bettors getting their stake refunded in free bets if their selection in those races finishes second, third or fourth.

Non-Runner Money Back: Back a horse to win only or each-way for the Grand National and if it's declared a non-runner, LiveScore Bet will return your stake in cash.

Extra Places: LiveScore Bet will run extra place races daily during the Grand National meeting.

Free £5 Acca Bet: Get a £5 free acca bet each week from LiveScore Bet by wagering at least £5 on four or more accumulators. The accas can be made up of any sport, including racing, but must feature four or more selections and have combined odds of 2/1 or bigger. Bettors will need to opt in to the promotion before placing their first acca.

£30 Welcome Offer: New customers to LiveScore Bet can enjoy a bet £10, get £30 welcome bonus. Just sign up, deposit and bet a minimum of £10 to receive the bonus, which features £20 in free bets that can be wagered on racing. Any new account registration or bets settled on 5 April 2025 will not be eligible for this offer.

Unibet Grand National Offer

Uniboost Tokens: You can boost the odds on your racing bets three times per day with the Uniboost tokens. These tokens can be used to boost the odds of your Grand National runners too.

£20 racing welcome offer: Place a £20 qualifying bet on horse racing and receive two £10 free bet tokens with Unibet’s racing sign-up offer.

Acca boost: Claim a 40 per cent odds boost on your Aintree accumulator with Unibet. Bettors can boost the odds of their acca bet three times per day during the Grand National meeting.

Same Race Multi: Unibet’s new tool works like a bet builder, allowing you to combine multiple wagers on the Grand National into a single bet.

BoyleSports Grand National Offer

Pick Your Place: Select how many places BoyleSports will pay out for on each-way bets on the Grand National using their Pick Your Place tool.

Acca Rewards: Place a racing accumulator with three or more selections, each with odds of 1/2 or greater, and select either Acca Insurance or Acca Boost. Acca Insurance will refund your stake in free bets if one leg of your Grand National acca lets you down, while Acca Boost will increase your winnings by up to 100 per cent for successful multiples.

Money back if 2nd to SP favourite: Get your stake refunded as a free bet if your horse finishes second to the starting price favourite in selected races at the Grand National meeting.

£30 free bet: The BoyleSports sign-up offer gives new customers a £40 bonus, consisting of a £30 free bet and a £10 casino bonus. The £30 free bet can be wagered on any event.

Tote Grand National Offer

£40 welcome bonus: New customers can register with the promo code B10G40, place a first £10+ bet at 1/1 odds or higher on sports or racing pools, and once it settles, you get £20 in Tote Credit, a £10 free bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza.

Money back offer: Opt in once, and if your first win or win part of an each way bet on selected Aintree Festival pool races finishes second, you'll get up to £10 back as Tote Credit (valid for seven days on UK and Irish racing pool bets).

Free bet if 2nd: Punters can get their stake refunded in free bets, up to a maximum refund of £10, if their horse finishes second in selected races at the Grand National meeting.

Stayers’ Club: Opt in and place six or more qualifying bets at the required stakes during the week to earn free Stayers Credit on Monday and unlock exclusive weekly offers.

Tote Multiples: A Tote Multiple is a flexible accumulator bet where you choose multiple Win or Each-Way selections from the same race meeting, with winnings rolling over from one leg to the next for a combined payout. Available up to 12-fold, Tote Multiples benefit from an SP Guarantee, giving you the better return between Tote dividends and SP odds on each leg.

How to Choose the Best Grand National Offers

One of the most important things to consider when betting on the race is to choose the right Grand National betting offers for you.

Bettors should consider the following factors when looking at making a Grand National bet:

Welcome Offers: Not every sign up offer from a bookmaker comes with free bets that can be wagered on horse racing. If you are looking to boost your betting balance for the Grand National via a sign up offer, check to make sure any free bets or bonuses can be used how you’d like.

Terms and Conditions: Look for a Grand National betting offer with fair terms, such as no wagering on free bet winnings, long validity periods for free bets or reasonable minimum odds for qualifying wagers.

Grand National Eligible: Check that the offer you want to use can be used in conjunction with betting on the Grand National. Some bookmakers exclude the race from certain offers.

Permanent Offers: It’s not just about the welcome offer. Check to see if the betting site you are interested in has ongoing offers for existing customers that you’d like to use. Also, check to see if the offers run all year round or if they’re just for the Grand National.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a reliable way to make money.

Trying to pick the winner of the Grand National is extremely difficult, so never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Betting can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the safer gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

The same applies if you’re gambling at an online casino, slot sites, bingo sites or any other type of gambling site.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

