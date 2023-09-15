Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon has announced another sale, to coincide with it celebrating 25 years in the UK. It’s good news for savvy shoppers who, once again, have the opportunity to scoop up a saving.

In line with this news, the retail giant has revealed the nation’s most popular products, with most customers flocking to the website to purchase the likes of Crocs, the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy and toilet roll (we’re guessing this one is partly down to the pandemic).

To comemorate the quarter of a century anniversary, Amazon is also giving customers £5 off when they spend £25. Shoppers need only add eligible items to their basket and enter the code “AMAZONUK25” at the checkout to take advantage of the special offer. However, the extra discount is only valid today and the code will expire at 11:59pm tonight.

John Boumphrey, the brand’s UK Country Manager said: “Amazon arrived in the UK 25 years ago, and a lot has changed since then. We have evolved from being an online bookseller in 1998, to offering customers millions of items including tech, toys, food, fashion, films, music and lots more.”

If you’re looking to bag yourself a bargain, we’ve narrowed down some of our favourite Amazon anniversary deals to scoop up now.

Best Amazon 25th anniversary deals to shop now

Tefal easy fry XXL 2in1 digital dual air fryer and grill: Was £179.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Cook faster and healthier meals, all while saving on your energy bill, thanks to this easy fry XXL two in one air fryer from Tefal. You can adjust your space to your needs by adding the drawer divider so that you can cook two different dishes in one go, while also taking a lot less time to do so. Grab this gadget for 39 per cent off on Amazon.

Buy now

CeraVe SA smoothing cream: Was £22, now £14.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It’s safe to say that since CeraVe came onto our radar, it’s firmly cemented itself as a cult-favourite brand. This cocoa butter cream is reduced by 34 per cent and features niacinamide, salicylic acid and three essential ceramides – to help protect the skin’s natural barrier. Providing 24 hour hydration, this moisturiser is also fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for even keratosis pilaris and psoriasis-prone skin.

Buy now

Paw Patrol aqua pups Skye transforming manta ray vehicle with collectible action figure: Was £16.99, now £12.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s bargain bonanzas are great times to pick up presents for the kids, too. Calling all Paw Patrol fans, particular those who love Skye, as everyone’s favourite female pup is geared up in her pink Aqua Pups wetsuit uniform, finishing the look with a helmet and backpack. Her manta ray rescue vehicle quickly transforms into rescue mode, where you can place your mini Skye inside the cockpit, too. Get this for the little ones at a quarter of the price.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish with lid: Was £225, now £168.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of our buzzword brands, Le Creuset is also included in Amazon’s 25th anniversary sale – and you can enjoy this shallow cast iron casserole pot for 25 per cent off in price. In the brand’s iconic bright colour, this orange dutch oven-style pot is enamelled, ensuring its withstanding to daily use and making cooking and cleaning less of a headache. Ideal for braising, stewing, roasting and baking, the tight-fitting lid locks in all the moisture as you cook.

Buy now

Inofia 10cm folding mattress, single: Was £132.50, now £99.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Gone are the days of air mattresses, with this folding mattress proving to be the upgrade you didn’t know you needed. Enjoy 25 per cent off this single mattress, featuring memory foam, which also comes with a removable cover, along with an easy zipper fastening. Made with breathable bamboo fibre, the ventailative mesh sides and foam also allow air to flow freely, helping you keep your body temperature regulated as you sleep.

Buy now

Waterpik cordless freedom water flosser: Was £44.99, now £30.05, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This portable and battery-powered water flosser is ideal for anyone on the move still wanting to keep their pearly whites shining bright and clean. It’s said to be 50 per cent more effective than traditional dental floss and aims to remove up to 99.9 per cent of plaque from treated areas with a three second application. Coming complete with three flossing tips, as well as an in-handle dual-pressure control, it also includes a microfiber travel bag.

Buy now

BaByliss curl and wave trio styler: Was £75, now £43.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Transform your hairstyle, whatever the occasion, while also saving over 40 per cent on this trio styler from BaByliss. The curl and wave multi styler features three interchangeable barrels and two heat settings, allowing you to go up to 210C. All types of curls, waves and texture are able to be catered for, thanks to the oval, connical and twisted barrels – plus the auto-shut off ensures safety as you style.

Buy now

