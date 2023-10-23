Shopping giant Amazon has become a reliable port of call for many of us when it comes to shopping for pretty much anything online, with the retailer housing a vast range of beauty items, home appliances, mattresses and more, which can then be delivered to your front door, and fast.

Seasoned Amazon shoppers may already know about how to find the best deals across the site, including signing up to Amazon Prime ahead of the retailer’s highly anticipated sales throughout the year. But, if you’re yet to stumble on the site’s dedicated (and somewhat easily missed) discount sections, let us introduce you to Amazon Outlet.

Alongside Amazon Warehouse, where used, pre-owned and open-box products can be found reduced in price, Amazon Outlet houses hundreds of clearance buys and overstocked products with deal prices. Need to replenish your beauty favourites? There’s a section for that. Looking to save on pet essentials? There’s something for you too, among toys, tech, products for baby and more.

While you don’t need a Prime membership to access these deals, you may want to take advantage of the free delivery. The monthly membership costs £8.99 per month, or you can pay an annual sum of £95, and you’ll also be granted access to a vast range of content from Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.

To save you time, we’ve picked several deals that are available now across covetable products and IndyBest tried and approved buys, from fitness wearables from Garmin to beauty buys from Olaplex, Maybelline and more.

Olaplex no. 8 bond intense moisture mask: Was £28, now £23, Amazon.co.uk

One of the brands currently on sale within the beauty section of the outlet is Olaplex, while there’s a decent saving to be made on the brand’s no. 8 bond intense moisture mask. Touted as a shine-boosting, smoothing addition to your showering routine, it gave our tester instant results when they reviewed the Olaplex range. They noted their hair feeling “softer and sleeker”, as if they had “just had a cut at the hairdresser”.

Maybelline New York black mascara duo: Was £23.98, now £12.03, Amazon.co.uk

If the TikTok sensation is still one of your favourites (or if you’re yet to see what all the fuss is about), this outlet deal has brought a duo set of the popular mascara down to half price. Dubbed the best mascara for length and volume in our round-up of the best, it’s also an IndyBest tried and approved make-up buy. Our tester said: “The long, thin and flexible brush head combines a formula of bamboo extract and fibres that builds volume and length with each stroke, but also separates lashes for a fanned-out look.”

Jabra elite 3 in ear wireless Bluetooth earbuds: Was £79.99, now £58.88, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re searching for a pair of wireless earbuds then listen up. Now discounted by 26 per cent in the blue colourway, these buds feature water resistance and noise isolation. In our review of a similar set, the Jabra elite 4 active, our tester noted the “comfy fit and sturdy enough feel” and how the pair “pack some serious specs into a simple but attractive design”.

Garmin forerunner 245 GPS: Was £249.99, now £176, Amazon.co.uk

The Garmin 245 GPS smartwatch can be scooped up with a 30 per cent discount. In our review of a very similar model, our tester said the lightweight watch “includes pretty much everything you need as a runner”. They also noted that “heart rate is measured from your wrist so you know how hard you’ve pushed”, before adding that “it advises on recovery time and body battery, so you can track your body’s energy levels.”

Neom perfect night’s sleep reed diffuser: Was £41, now £32.61, Amazon.co.uk

Much-loved when it comes to luxury aromatherapy and home fragrances, Neom goodies can be found at Amazon, where we’ve seen an outlet deal on the perfect night’s sleep reed diffuser. Reduced by 20 per cent, there’s 12 weeks of fragrance to expect, drawing on a blend of pure essential oils including English lavender, chamomile and patchoul, while the natural lavender scent is intended to ease you into your bedtime routine.

Crocs unisex’s classic clogs: Was £44.99, now £23.09, Amazon.co.uk

The Marmite of footwear brands – aka Crocs – is one of the trending fashion brands you can shop on Amazon. Within the Amazon outlet store there’s a discount of more than 40 per cent off when you buy the classic style Croc clogs in colourway chocolate. The pair features the familiar lightweight design with water-friendly materials, arch support and cross strap, while they’re also up for grabs on sale in several other colourways.

REN Clean Skincare glow daily vitamin C gel cream: Was £41.67, now £21.83, Amazon.co.uk

Listing the likes of Weleda, L’occitane and more, the beauty section of Amazon outlet could save you some cash on covetable brands and beauty favourites. A case in point being REN Clean Skincare’s glow daily vitamin C gel cream reduced to nearly half price. Hailed by the brand for its brightening, plumping and firming effects, the cruelty-free formula calls on radiance-boosting vitamin C and glycogen for glow.

Tommy Hilfiger women’s heritage jumper: Was £85, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

Scour Amazon’s fashion outlet and secure discounted clothing, jewellery and more from the likes of Calvin Klein, Levi’s and Tommy Hilfiger. A case in point is a classic navy blue V-neck knit from luxury clothing brand Tommy Hilfiger, sporting a simple design and the brand’s familiar logo across the chest, the Amazon outlet has seen the price of the premium knitwear reduced by more than 30 per cent.

