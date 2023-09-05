Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon’s next major sale is coming in October. Officially called Prime Big Deal Days, the event should see discounts across everything from phones and laptops to air fryers and electric toothbrushes.

Not much is known about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (besides the clunky name), but we can guess that the sale will span at least two days and that the deals will be, well, big.

This is the first major sale since Amazon Prime Day back in July, and only the second time Amazon has hosted a sale in October.

As always, our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to help you navigate the discounts, avoid the dud deals, and find you the offers worth paying for.

Whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount from a mile off. To find the best deals on electric toothbrushes ahead of the sale, and for advice on getting prepared, keep reading.

When will Prime Day electric toothbrush deals begin?

Prime Big Deal Days starts in October, though Amazon hasn’t yet announced any specific dates.

This is only the second time Amazon has hosted an October sale event for Prime members. Last autumn, it hosted the Prime Early Access Sale for the first time.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day electric toothbrush deals?

Yes. Only Amazon Prime members will be able to access the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts, so it’s worth signing up in advance of the sale, to take advantage of any early deals and offers during the event itself.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy – just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

If you haven’t already used one, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime ahead of the sale kicking off.

What to expect from Prime Day electric toothbrush deals in 2023

Most of the Oral-B and Philips brushes that appear in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes tend to bounce around in value between full price and half price. We recommend never paying full price for one of these brushes.

The changing prices make it harder to spot an actual deal when it happens but, here at IndyBest, we’re constantly tracking prices to ensure we find genuine Prime Day electric toothbrush deals that are worth paying for.

Best electric toothbrush deals on Amazon right now

If you can’t wait until October to get yourself a deal on a new electric toothbrush, here are the offers currently available on Amazon.

Coming out on top in our round-up of electric toothbrushes, Oral B’s Pro 3 device is now reduced by a whopping 66 per cent on Amazon. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” our reviews said.

This toothbrush was dubbed best for teens in our round-up of the best kids’ toothbrushes, and it’s on sale with more than 30 per cent off. Our tester noted that the slimline handle “feels grown up, but has a texture so it’s not slipping out of your hand”. The brush buzzes every 30 seconds so that young brushers know when to move to a different part of the mouth, as well as when two minutes of cleaning is up so you know they’re getting a thorough cleaning. It’s also powered by a battery rather than a charger, and you won’t need to worry about changing the batteries for three months, either.

The rounded bristle design of Oral-B’s iO7 toothbrush uses gentle micro-vibrations for a deep clean, while an enhanced smart pressure sensor cleverly tells you whether you’re brushing too soft, too hard, or just right – lest you have to play Goldilocks on your own. Comparing it to the even more expensive iO9, our reviewer said the iO7 came out on top.

