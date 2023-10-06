Best early mattress deals in Amazon’s October Prime Day sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Yes, it’s true, Amazon is back with yet another Prime Day sale. While the official Prime Day 2023 took place in July, the online retailer has launched another sale event (dubbed Prime Big Deal Days) spanning Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 October.

It’s great news if you missed out on savings earlier this year, as there’s still a chance to bag a bargain. Amazon has been extra generous with its discounts in 2023, with the retailer having held its first-ever Spring Sale back in March, ahead of the flagship Prime Day shopping event in July.

Now, in true Amazon fashion, there will be discounts across beauty brands, home appliances, household essentials, laptops, TVs and much more. Whether you're after a new vacuum cleaner or are finally going to join the air fryer crew, there are plenty of deals to snap up.

I﻿f you've been toying with the idea of upgrading your mattress, Amazon Prime Day is definitely a good time to do it – and we've got all the details, so you can shop the best deals on offer.

Read more: Everything we know about Amazon’s next Prime Day sale

Best early mattress Prime Day deals

Although Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days doesn’t officially start until next week, savvy shoppers can still bag some bargains across mattresses at Amazon right now.

Silentnight 3 zone memory-foam rolled mattress, king: Was £265, now £202.35, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy 24 per cent off this Silentnight memory foam mattress, which features three zones offering support to key areas of your body as you sleep. Featuring purotex fibres to combat any allergy issues and medium comfort (supposedly great for side sleepers), this king-size mattress could be yours ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Buy now

Molblly double memory-foam mattress: Was £149.99, now £109.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re in the market for a new double mattress, this one from Molblly is reduced by 27 per cent at Amazon. Made of memory foam, which is temperature-sensitive and breathable, the mattress features certain fabrics to make sure you have a cool and comfortable night’s sleep. We’ve not tried this brand ourselves but it claims the comfortable foam also absorbs the body’s movements, so should you and your partner have different sleeping habits, you should still both get a good night’s rest.

Buy now

OYT memory foam mattress, double: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This double mattress is memory foam to offer support and heat dissipation, it also includes a soft hypoallergenic cover layer. Aiming to offer the most comfortable night’s sleep, this mattress is also made of skin-friendly fabrics that adapt to the environment, aiming to give you the ideal sleeping temperature.

Buy now

When will Prime Day mattress deals begin?

Amazon has announced it will be holding its Prime Big Deal Days event from 10-11 October – mirroring the dates on which other Prime Day sales have fallen. While there are some discounts available now, we can expect even more deals on mattresses to go live once the event officially starts.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day mattress deals?

Ah, the age-old question. The answer is yes, you absolutely do need to have a valid Amazon Prime account to make the most of the offers in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. A Prime membership currently costs £8.99 a month and comes with perks such as free next-day delivery throughout the year, as well as early access to the retailer’s lightning deals. However, it is also possible to trial the membership and cancel it if you’re not 100 per cent sold on the idea.

What to expect from Prime Day mattress deals in 2023

It’s hard to know exactly what offers will land during the October sale. However, as seasoned deal hunters, the IndyBest team can put together a rough idea of what might be reduced, by looking back at previous Amazon Prime Day sale periods. Across mattresses, we’ve previously seen bargains from big-name brands such as Simba, Silentnight and Emma.

While not all of these brands have deals live right now, Simba and Emma participated in the July Prime Day event this year, so, we’re anticipating they’ll bring out some stellar savings for Big Deal Days, too.

The best previous Prime Day mattress deals in the UK

During the recent Amazon Prime Day sale in July, those wishing to get a brand-new mattress were able to save themselves 25 per cent on an Emma hybrid double mattress (£470.50, Amazon.co.uk), while a king-sized Simba hybrid luxe mattress (£2,373.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by more than £100.

(Amazon)

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts across homeware and more, try one of these codes:

If you’re looking for more discounts ahead of Prime Day, we’ve rounded up the best deals available at Amazon this week