Air fryers have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, with people raving about their ability to cook their favourite meals with all the taste of delicious fried foods but with a fraction of the oil.

If you have been considering adding one to your kitchen arsenal, now is the perfect time to invest because Amazon has a whole host of them up for grabs at discounted prices in its Prime Day sale.

One of the best deals we’ve spotted is on the Morphy Richards 48003 health air fryer, which has an impressive saving of 44 per cent.

Here at IndyBest, we’re big fans of this particular model as it earned a spot in our guide to the best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen. So you can rest assured that you’re getting a top-rated gadget.

The popular appliance allows you to cook a range of meals with ease, but it was highlighted for its ability to whip up flavoursome chips every time. With such a great discount, this is an absolute steal and we predict a sell-out, so make sure to snap one up fast.

Morphy Richards 480003 health fryer: Was £89.99, now £55, Amazon.co.uk

Morphy Richards 480003 health fryer: Was £89.99, now £55, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

One of the top brands when it comes to kitchen appliances, this Morphy Richards health fryer currently has an impressive 44 per cent off, meaning you make a saving of £43.99.

Featuring in our guide to the best air fryers, our reviewer said that out of all the gadgets they tested, this one made the best chips, and they also praised it for cooking up delicious and nourishing meals quickly.

“All the machines reviewed here made great chips, but these were particularly good – crisp and golden on the outside, fluffy and flavoursome inside,” they said. “Chicken comes out succulent and tasty too. It’s reasonably fast (though not the fastest) and quiet (though not the quietest) and it caters well for an average-sized family.”

They added that it also has other talents besides air frying, including baking, roasting and grilling, all using minimal oil. If you’re short on worktop space, fear not, because it stores away easily too.

