Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally upon us and it’s time to scoop up the many deals and discounts which have landed on the retailer’s website.

Everything from tech, TVs and laptops to the best beauty buys, home appliances and Amazon devices is reduced during this annual two-day sale event, which runs from Tuesday 11 to Wednesday 12 July.

This year’s Prime Day has revealed savings across some the best electric toothbrushes, from Oral-B, Philips and more.

Oral hygiene products often see the most significant price cuts during Amazon Prime Day – so if you’re in the market for a new toothbrush, water flosser or teeth whitening kit, now is the time to invest.

If you’re looking to save while achieving that squeaky-clean smile, keep reading as our team of IndyBest experts have collated the best Prime Day discounts available online.

Best Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals

Oral-B iO5 electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence: Was £280, now £90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

This is a fantastic deal on the Oral-B iO5, which has plummeted to its lowest ever price this Prime Day. It works with Oral-B’s artificially intelligent app, to help you track where and how you brush in real-time. It’s also fitted with a pressure sensor, so you know if you’re brushing too hard, too soft or just right. Plus, there are five different cleaning modes for every level of sensitivity.

Oral-B iO7electric toothbrush: Was £399.99, now £150, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The rounded bristle design of Oral-B’s iO7 toothbrush uses gentle micro-vibrations for a deep clean, while an enhanced smart pressure sensor cleverly tells you whether you’re brushing too soft, too hard, or just right – lest you have to play Goldilocks on your own. Comparing it to the even more expensive iO9, our reviewer said the iO7 came out on top.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush: Was £349.99, now £149.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 2020 model of the Philips DiamondClean 9000 features four different cleaning modes – clean, white+, gum health and deep clean+, as well as three different intensities for personalised brushing. “The DiamondClean 9000 is a product that seems to be effective at gradually relieving teeth of their dullness and restoring a healthy shine without doing any damage,” our writer said in their review. “There are enough cleaning modes available to be able to find an optimum combination between cleaning and whitening to satisfy your inner hygienist.”

While this isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen the Philips DiamondClean fall to, it’s the best price it’s been since the January sales. The cheapest ever price on the DiamondClean was during Amazon Prime Day last year, when it fell to £124 for a limited time.

Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Edition electric toothbrush: Was £249.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

An electric toothbrush that claims to whiten teeth with a special whitening brush head? Sign us up! You get four in the box, so you’ll be able to remove those surface stains quickly over time, and the densely packed, high-quality bristles are said to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. This Philips model is currently less than £100 this Prime Day.

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save over 50 per cent on this electric toothbrush from Oral-B and achieve dentist-like results from your own bathroom. The Pro 3 comes in this gorgeous pink colour and features the brand’s 360-degree visible gum pressure control and 3D cleaning technology to remove more plaque and maintain healthier gums. The visible gum pressure control stops pulsations and reduces speeds, visibly alerting you by turning to red if you’re brushing too hard and it’s rechargeable with a long-lasting battery.

Philips Sonicare diamondclean prestige 9900: Was £299.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Save a hefty 27 per cent on one of Philips’s best electric toothbrushes in this Prime Day deal. Not only does the Prestige 9900 sense pressure, motion, coverage and more (up to 100 times per second) to adapt the brushing intensity, it also pulses water between your teeth to help break down plaque. The Philips Sonicare app also provides progress reports, to help improve your brushing. Needless to say, we were thoroughly impressed when we reviewed the 9900 last year.

Do you need an Amazon Prime subscription for Prime Day?

Yes, this is the most important thing to remember. You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to scoop up the many deals and discounts on offer for Prime Day.

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, but in addition to access to the Prime Day sale, you’ll also get free shipping and other exclusive bonuses all year round.

Signing up couldn’t be easier – head to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details. If you’re not 100 per cent sold on membership just yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of the sale and then cancel whenever you wish.

