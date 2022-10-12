Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day is one of the highlights of the shopping calendar, and now its sister event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is officially here. And it’s set to be just as impressive.

The 48-hour event will see thousands of offers on a huge range of products including TVs, Amazon devices, Apple products and home gadgets. But, with the rise of WFH, it’s the discounts on laptops and Chromebooks that are particularly juicy.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Though Prime Day tech deals can hog the limelight, electronics aren’t all that’s discounted during the sale. We’re up to our ankles in deals on everything from alcohol and air fryers to fitness equipment and more.

If that all sounds rather stressful, don’t fret. Our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you filter through the muck in search of gold.

Keep reading for our top picks on the standout laptop deals this Amazon Prime Day, or take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 guide for the best deals across every sector.

The best Prime Early Access Sale laptop deals 2022

Razer blade 15: Was £1,699.99, now £989, Amazon.co.uk

(Razer)

In our round-up of best laptops, our reviewer said the Razer blade 15 is “a blisteringly fast gaming laptop that delivers desktop-grade performance”. It currently has an eye-catching £710 off in the Prime Early Access Sale. Even this base setup from early 2021 will happily run every new PC game with the graphics settings dialled way up and – unlike so many gaming laptops that resemble flashy Fisher Price toys – the Razer blade 15 has a relatively subdued design and can double up as an office laptop.

Asus 15.6in ChromeBook CX1500CNA: Was £299.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Yes, we have yet another Chromebook, but you can now slice 47 per cent off the price of this sleek Asus model in the Prime Day Early Access sale. Powered by an intel celeron N3350 processor, this is a lightweight laptop weighing in at ‎1.6kg. It also has a minimalist look and 4GB of RAM, but what really stands out is the impressive 180-degree, lay-flat hinge which, exactly as it sounds, allows users to lay the 15.6in screen down completely flat – ideal for collaborative projects. For less than £160, this is a deal worth shouting about.

iOTA flo 360: Was £199.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

(iOTA)

A compact and convertible laptop, the iOTA flo can open 360-degrees, to switch between laptop and tablet modes on the fly. It features an 11.6in HD screen which, coupled with its slim and lightweight design, makes it a great choice for anyone who needs a simple laptop for chucking in their backpack. It runs on Windows 11S – the simplified, mobile-friendly version of the full operating system – meaning you can only install apps from the Microsoft Store. That means certain software, such as Chrome and Photoshop, isn’t available, though the iOTA does come with one year of Microsoft Office included.

Asus TUF gaming laptop FA507RM: Was £1,499, now £949.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

There’s a huge £550 off this fantastic Asus TUF gaming laptop in the early Prime Day sale. This particular model sports a 15.6in display, AMD Ryzen 7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage – plenty to take on any of your favourite video games. With a 37 per cent saving to be made, this gaming laptop can elevate students’ and workers’ downtime to new levels of graphics and audio.

Samsung Galaxy book2 pro 13.3in laptop: Was £1,149, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This deal sees the Samsung Galaxy book2 laptop reduced by £250. It has a 13.3in display and is powered by an Intel evo i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The machine runs Windows 11 and features a touchscreen that rotates through 360-degrees, letting you use it as a tablet to draw on with the included S Pen stylus. It also connects wirelessly to compatible Samsung tablets, which become a secondary display – handy for having your email or Slack messages on a separate screen while working.

Asus zenbook duo 14in: Was £999.99, now £799.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

The zenbook duo is one of the most peculiar laptops we’ve tested, and takes the MacBook pro touchbar concept to the extreme. On top of the keyboard is a touchscreen running the length of the device, which is home to secondary controls for any applications you’re running on the main screen. The floating touchscreen display can also be used with the included stylus for taking notes and signing documents. Aside from the unique design, the zenbook duo is otherwise a well-specced laptop powered by an 11th generation Core i5 processor and running on 16GB of RAM. We named it one of the best Asus laptops you can buy in 2021.

Microsoft Surface laptop studio: Was £2,479, now £1,889.55, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Surface laptop studio is a monster of a Windows laptop with an articulated design that enables you to pull the touchscreen towards you, like a graphics tablet. In our review, our tester said: “It’s a creativity-focused portable with tonnes of processing power, enough memory to juggle enormous media files without breaking a sweat, and a stunning 120Hz display that feels more fluid and responsive than most other screens we’ve tested.” A specialist machine for stylus-wielding creative professionals who want to stand out from the MacBook crowd, the Surface laptop studio has almost £500 off in the sale.

Acer Swift 3, 14in: Was £649.99, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Acer)

The Acer swift 3 features in our round-up of the best laptops for students, where our tester describes it as “packing in all of the features you might need in a Windows 11 laptop. The AMD Ryzen 5 and 8GB of memory keeps performance fast, even while you’re juggling 100 open Chrome tabs. Weighing just 1.2kg and measuring 16mm thin, it’s straightforward to pop in to and out of a bag when you’re working on the go.” There’s £170 off at Amazon right now.

Microsoft Surface pro 7+, 12.3in, 2-in-1 tablet: Was £969, now £835, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Though it was succeeded earlier this year by the Surface pro 8, the 2021 version of Microsoft’s best-in-class hybrid laptop still comes highly recommended, especially at this price. A touchscreen tablet running the full-featured version of Windows, the Surface pro 7+ is a genuinely portable workstation. With the addition of the optional keyboard cover case, it transforms into an excellent all-round laptop.

Dell G15 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,099, now £949, Amazon.co.uk

(Dell)

The Dell G15 is one of our favourite gaming laptops at IndyBest, and strikes a fine balance between affordability and performance. The Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card are enough to power you through any new release, while Dell’s expertise in designing high-performance laptops means it stays quiet and cool when it’s not running games.

Huawei matebook D16: Was £999.99, now £899.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s £100 off the newest 16in laptop from Huawei in the Prime Day Early Access Sale. Packing the latest 12th-generation Core i7 processor, a generous 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, it’s a super-fast and performance-focused portable that can handle high workloads and even some light gaming.

HP laptop 14s-fq1000na, 14in: Was £529.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

(HP)

This compact and lightweight Windows laptop from trusted brand HP is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 mobile processor with 8GB of RAM, making it a great choice for web browsing, video conferencing, juggling spreadsheets and slogging through emails. The dual front facing speakers make Zoom calls that bit more bearable, while length battery life means you’re less likely to run out of juice mid-call.

Lenovo yoga 7, 15.6in: Was £749.99, now £659.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

The slim version of the Lenovo yoga 7 is sitting pretty in our list of the best laptops of 2022, but the 15.6in version isn’t pulling any punches either. The screen on this two-in-one hybrid can be folded 360-degrees, transforming it from a business laptop in the streets to an entertainment laptop in the sheets. That is to say, it’s convenient for watching Netflix shows in bed on a lazy morning.

HP victus 16.1in gaming laptop: Was £899.99, now £729.99, Amazon.co.uk

(HP)

Looking for a gaming laptop that won’t break the bank, but will still run everything from Fortnite to Call of Duty without breaking a sweat? The 16in HP victus is a superb choice, and right now it has £170 off in the Prime Day Early Access Sale. Under the bonnet is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of memory and a Ryzen 5 processor, meaning it’s powerful enough to play every new game available today, and that it won’t become obsolete for years yet.

Lenovo ideapad cloudbook: Was £219.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A laptop for just over £100? Sign us up. Although a more simplistic model, Lenovo’s ideapad boasts everything you need in a reliable, everyday laptop. The sleek design is lightweight with portability in mind, making it ideal for taking to lectures or commuting with to the office – particularly with its up to eight hours of battery life. Plus, the 14in HD display and Dolby audio lends the compact laptop to streaming entertainment or making meeting calls. A great option for students on a budget, you can save 45 per cent on the Lenovo ideapad right now.

HP Chromebook 14a-ca0002sa: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(HP)

Do you spend most of your time on your laptop using the web browser for things like word processing, emailing and entertainment? Then a Chromebook might be all you need in a laptop. Designed around Google’s lightweight and streamlined ChromeOS operating system, this 14in HP Chromebook starts up instantly, stays updated in the background and is super secure. It features a bright, full HD screen, and at £299.99 in the Prime Day Early Access Sale it’s one of the best value Chromebooks you can buy right now.

Asus vivobook pro OLED: Was £744.74, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

There’s almost £200 off this Asus OLED laptop in the Prime Day sale, making it 26 per cent cheaper for you to invest in a new laptop today. The sleek Asus laptop features a 14in 2.8k OLED display screen and 16GB of memory. Operating on a Windows 11 system with a backlit keyboard, the vivobook pro also comes with three months of Adobe’s creative cloud for free, and has AI noise cancelling technology, so you can fully immerse yourself in your creative potential while working from home.

When will Prime Day laptop deals begin?

After much speculation, dates for the second Prime sale of the year have been announced, with the 48-hour event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.

It has quickly become one of the biggest online shopping events in the calendar and 2022 marks the first time that the retailer has hosted the event twice in one year. The event usually sees price cuts on products across Amazon’s TV, laptop, gaming, homeware and fitness departments.

All areas of technology see big discounts during Prime Day, but laptops is one of the most substantial areas where shoppers can expect to find the best deals. Trustworthy brands such as Asus, Huawei, Microsoft and Razer all tend to see dramatic drops in price, meaning it could be the sales event for you.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day laptop deals?

Deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this once the event is set to start. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

How to get the best deals

When it comes to laptops, different brands and models can range from £100 to £2,000 so it’s important to distinguish what you’ll actually be hoping to use the laptop for. Chromebooks and other budget devices might be good for browsing the web and writing documents but if you’re hoping to play the latest PC games, you will want to have a good look at the specs to make sure it’s up to snuff (don’t worry, we can help with that).

If you see a particular model at a significant discount, it’s always worth checking that a newer model is available, or if the model in question is likely to be discontinued. It also pays to check on the manufacturer’s website to see if the laptop has already seen a similar discount so you can make the most of your savings.

We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2022 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches and earbuds to air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners.

Be sure to check different configurations too. As stock levels can be all over the place during the sale, Amazon doesn’t always discount laptops in an intuitive way. A laptop with more RAM or a larger SSD can sometimes be cheaper than the lower-spec model.

Finally, head over to our list of the best laptops of 2022 to get to grips with the devices you should be looking out for. A big discount on any one of these devices would be a valuable find, and you’ll be certain to come away with a laptop you’ll love.

