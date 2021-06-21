If you’re looking for a new hairstyling tool, be it a hairdryer, curling wand, or hot brush, Amazon’s 2021 Prime Day sale is the best place to bag a bargain.

From 21 to 22 June there are thousands of deals to enjoy across tech, gaming, home appliances, TVs, laptops and more.

Our eagle-eyed team has discovered that the Revlon pro collection one step dryer and volumiser, which went viral on TikTok last year, has a whopping 43 per cent saving right now.

Better yet, it took the number one spot in our guide to the best hot brushes for styling, volumising and straightening hair, so we can assure you it’s worth adding to your shopping cart ASAP.

Read on for our in-depth review as well as how to get your hands on it. You’ll need to move quick, however, as we suspect this bestselling tool won’t be available for long.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature.

Revlon pro collection one step dryer and volumiser: Was £59.99, now £33.99, Amazon.co.uk

Revlon pro collection one step dryer and volumiser: Was £59.99, now £33.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Created for mid to short hair, our reviewers found no problems using it on long hair too, and loved the bouncy, fuzz-free blow dry it created. Don’t be put off by the hefty oval design, as it works wonders to dry, detangle and style hair.

“The brush’s power is apparent as soon as you turn it on, with hot air flowing right to the root, thanks to its ionic technology. The settings are simple too, with one click to start and a second click for more power. It didn’t get too warm, even on its hotter setting, unlike some of the other models we tried,” said our reviewer.

It can get heavy, especially if you have thicker hair, so don’t be afraid to take breaks in between to scroll through Instagram or TikTok.

Our tester went on to say, “The grip allows it to sit in your hand with ease, while the extra nozzle, at the end of the brush, means you can hold it in place with your other hand, meaning no burned fingers.”

