Prime Day is in full swing. Amazon’s annual two-day sale includes more than 2 million products across the entire site, with deals to be found on everything from technology and videogames to fashion and alcohol.

Smart home gadgets are at the top of many of our shopping lists this year, and with summer holidays and foreign travel soon to be back on the cards, there’s a particular focus on home security.

Fortunately for anyone looking to keep their stuff safe, one of the top smart video doorbells is featured in this year’s sale. Right now you can save up to 49 per cent on the Ring video doorbell, including the wired model and bundles that come with an Echo dot or Chime.

The smart doorbell from Amazon-owned Ring allows you to answer your door from anywhere in the world using your smartphone, and alerts you when it detects somebody approaching your door. Read on to find out how to take advantage of the deals.

For all the latest best buys and product reviews, sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter for updates delivered straight to your inbox. To find out more click here.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Ring video doorbell wired: Was £49, now £35, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

The wired version of the Ring video doorbell is the cheapest in the range and connects directly to your old doorbell’s existing wiring or electric socket. It has a recording buffer (called Pre-Roll) that captures four seconds of video before the detection of a “motion event” – meaning that you have a recording of somebody before you even get a notification or they ring the bell.

It features 1080p HD video which can be viewed on your smartphone or through the Amazon Echo show or similar smart home hub device. Two-way talk allows you to actually answer the person on your doorstep, whether you’re in your living room or on a beach somewhere miles away.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell wired and Echo dot (3rd Gen): Was £88.99, now £43.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This bundle has everything you need to start your smart home, including the wired version of the Ring video doorbell and an Echo dot.

The doorbell has high definition night vision, which features sharp contrast so you never miss a detail, even after dark, and standard features such as instant notifications, live view and two-way talk. Once the Ring video doorbell is installed, you can hear audio notifications in your home via the Alexa-enabled device, which also has the ability to turn on lights, adjust thermostats and more.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell pro with plug-in adapter and Ring chime: Was £188, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If home security is a priority for you, snap up this Amazon deal on the Ring video doorbell pro, which is a great investment for homeowners who want to see who is at their door, whether you’re upstairs or in another country.

The Pro version for the Ring doorbell has high-quality 1080p HD video and comes in a slim design and you can also change the faceplate to suit your decor – satin nickel, pearl, Venetian and black are all included in the box. This bundle also contains a Chime (first generation) so you’ll be able to hear alerts and notifications around your home. It is easily set it up by plugging it into a standard power socket and connecting via wifi, and you can choose from a variety of chime tones.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – We’re expecting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: prepare for big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day fitness deals – From yoga mats to dumbbells, snap up these savings and upgrade your home workout

Best Prime Day laptop deals – This year we expect big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Get ready for big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.