Mopping your floors is perhaps one of the more tedious household chores, but there is an easier, and more effective, way to clean your home short of getting on your hands and knees with a sponge and soapy water.

Steam mops can make light work of cleaning hard floors as they use steam to remove tough stains without the need for scrubbing and can also ensure your surfaces are free from bacteria without the need for harsh chemicals.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updates

If you’ve been considering investing in one, now is the perfect time, as Amazon is in the middle of its annual Prime Day sale, with discounts available on a range of products including home appliances.

One impressive deal we’ve spotted is on the Shark S6005UK cleaner steam mop, which has a saving of 44 per cent.

The 3-in-1 gadget is more than just a floor steam mop though, as it can also transform into a handheld steam cleaner owing to the brand’s lift-away technology, which is also seen on many of its top-rated vacuums.

Read more:

Here at IndyBest, we’re big fans of Shark, with a host of the company’s products landing spots in our reviews of the best pet, bagless, cordless and upright vacuum cleaners. And, we’ve also reviewed this exact steam mop, so we can vouch for its reliability and performance. Read on for our full review and how to snap up the deal.

For all the latest best buys and product reviews, sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter for updates delivered straight to your inbox. To find out more click here.

Our IndyBest team handpicks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Shark S6005UK cleaner steam mop: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

Shark S6005UK cleaner steam mop: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

If you’re looking to replace your trusty but slightly old-school manual mop, a steam-powered alternative might be the way forward.

In our review of this Shark steam cleaner, which the manufacturer claims can oust 99.9 per cent of household bacteria, our tester was impressed with its versatility, and said: “There doesn’t appear to be anything this steam cleaner can’t tackle.”

They added: “It works equally well when used either as a handheld device or a corded one, and the brilliant array of attachments means there’s one for every type of surface and every type of grime.”

It also featured in our round-up of the best steam mops, where it was praised for coming with a range of accessories, including two dirt grip pads, a filling flask, steam blast scrubbing tool, copper brush and steam crevice tool.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – We’re expecting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: prepare for big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day laptop deals – This year we expect big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.