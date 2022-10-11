Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While there’s plenty of tech and home appliance offers to go around in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale – also referred to as Amazon Prime Day 2 – for its stellar savings, we won’t leave beauty buffs hanging.

Sale events are the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favourite skincare products. Especially as those we use on the daily tend to go quicker than we realise, and we hate being left without our go-to essentials.

Savvy skincare shoppers will already be familiar with CeraVe, an affordable yet high-quality brand that we at IndyBest are all too happy to review. And now we’ve lined up our favourites in our round-up of the brand’s finest, which includes moisturisers, cleansers and micellar waters.

At the moment there are multiple CeraVe products on offer on Amazon, including its moisturising cream for dry to very dry skin (was £19.25, now £10.12, Amazon.co.uk), smoothing face and body cleanser (was £12.75, now £7.91, Amazon.co.uk) and more.

If it’s a cleanser you’re after, we have some good news: our favourite hydrating formula from the brand currently has almost 30 per cent slashed off its price – something we can actually thank Jeff for.

Read more:

CeraVe hydrating cleanser for dry to normal skin: Was £8.79, now £6.33, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This cleanser received a generous 10/10 rating from our tester, securing top spot in our best CeraVe products round-up. Just one small pump of this gel-cream cleanser is enough to wash your entire face with and it’s perfect for use right after getting out of bed (or before stepping in).

At 236ml, its packaging offers a more than decent sizing and the product will last you a long time. Our reviewer said it’s her “go-to cleanser when acne medication often leaves skin dry, rough, tight and generally uncomfortable”. They also said it’s calming and works well for those experiencing sensitivity. “Basic but brilliant, it’s a great first step in any skincare routine.”

In their standalone review of the product, our writer also notices how the product doesn’t irritate the eyes when it accidentally makes contact, which is great news for those of us who tend to rub a little too enthusiastically.

It’s a bargain beauty buy on any day, and even more so for its current £6 price tag.

Buy now

