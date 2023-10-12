Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Even though Amazon’s October Prime Day sale is officially over, there’s still time to find deals on coffee machines and much more.

We’ve spotted big savings on everything from home appliances and Amazon devices to laptops, household essentials and more, so you can still bag a huge bargain.

If you’re in the market for a new coffee machine, you might be happy to hear these gadgets have been given some serious price cuts. So, whether you want a bean-to-cup, pod or espresso machine, now is the time to shop.

To make life easier, and help you save some money, our IndyBest team of shopping experts is on hand to find you the best coffee machine deals available now. Keep reading for our pick of the top offers.

Read more: Sign up to our new money-saving newsletters

Best coffee machine post-Prime Day deals in the UK

Morphy Richards traditional pump espresso: Was £169.99, now £125, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Complete with a milk frothing wand for perfecting cappuccinos and lattes at home, this sleek-looking espresso machine from Morphy Richards is discounted by more than £40. It has a removable water tank with a capacity of 1l, and there’s a dual cup dispenser for when you need to brew and serve two cups of coffee simultaneously.

Buy now

Dolce Gusto De’Longhi Nescafé infinissima: Was £109.99, now £63.04, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Secure a whopping saving, with more than 40 per cent off a pod machine from De’Longhi. The model is on sale in red, black and white colourways, and comes with a 1.2l water tank and an adjustable drip tray. As De’Longhi’s machine is compatible with Dolce Gusto pods, it can lend itself to whipping up more than 40 varieties of hot drinks, bringing the whole coffee shop menu to your kitchen.

Buy now

Breville barista max coffee machine: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Perfect your latte art and be your own barista with this coffee machine, which features an integrated bean grinder and steam wand. The temp IQ shot control claims to guarantee a perfect brew in every cup, thanks to its three-way system, which regulates and stabilises water temperature and flow. Thirty adjustable settings mean you can grind your beans to your liking, while the steam wand produces a dry steam to achieve a silky microfoam. Right now, you can save more than 30 per cent on the price.

Buy now

Philips 2200 series bean to cup espresso coffee machine: Was £379.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This coffee machine from Philips makes every cup feel special with its “My Coffee Choice” menu, which allows you to adjust the strength and quantity of your brew, according to your preference. It has a touch display and ceramic grinder, which has 12 adjustable settings, so you can get your beans just how you like them. Plus, the machine alerts you when the filter needs to be changed. Save more than 20 per cent on the device post-Prime Day.

Buy now

Breville bijou espresso machine: Was £219.99, now £131.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Elevate your homebrew for less, with this 40 per cent deal on Breville’s espresso machine. With a 1.5l water tank and the ability to create single and double shots, this espresso machine lets you tailor the strength of your coffee to your taste, using manual shot control. The steam wand even comes with a cool-touch cover, for when you’re creating microfoam for lattes, cappuccinos and more.

Buy now

Beko espresso pump coffee machine: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This espresso coffee machine from Beko has 30 per cent off at Amazon. A bean-to-cup machine, it comes with a removable water tank with a 1.4l capacity. It has a 15 bar pump pressure and, helpfully, there’s even a cup warmer on the top of the machine, for keeping your brews toasty. Grab one post-Prime Day and save £30 on the model.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo next: Was £169.99, now £78, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Get a huge 54 per cent off this Nespresso machine, which is compatible with all the brand’s vertuo capsules, meaning you can choose from more than 30 different blends when making your morning brew. The vertuo next can make your coffee of choice in your preferred size and even gives you updates on when the machine needs descaling, thanks to the option to pair it with your smartphone. While we haven’t tested this exact iteration of the vertuo, the plus model landed a spot in our review of the best coffee machines, where our tester said it is “incredibly easy to use”.

Buy now

Krups arabica digital EA817040 automatic coffee machine: Was £549.99, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This coffee machine from Krups has 37 per cent off at Amazon right now. From adjusting the strength to selecting the grind size, this machine offers multiple possibilities for the perfect cup of coffee. Creating barista quality from the comfort of your home, the machine’s advanced brewing technology ensures optimal extraction – while the digital interface and one-touch controls make the appliance easy to use.

Buy now

De’Longhi eletta coffee machine: Was £829.99, now £389, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This De’Longhi coffee machine currently comes with a piping-hot 53 per cent discount, which equates to a whopping £440 saving. The stylish bean-to-cup machine has a 2l tank capacity and a milk steam wand complete with the brand’s LatteCrema technology, which helps you achieve perfectly creamy milk foam. Whip up a frothy cappuccino, latte or flat white or enjoy a barista-style espresso.

Buy now

Tassimo Bosch my way 2 coffee machine: Was £99.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you live in a hard-water area, this Tassimo coffee machine could be the one for you, as it comes with a Brita water filter to ensure you have the best coffee-shop quality coffee every time. It’s likely to be a great choice for families, too, as the machine offers you more than just the option of coffee. Compatible with Tassimo pods, you can create any hot drink you like, from cappuccinos to hot chocolate and even tea. Save 35 per cent on the model post-Prime Day.

Buy now

