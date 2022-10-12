Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Dreo’s space heater has £34 off during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Take the edge off the winter chill

Jasper Pickering
Wednesday 12 October 2022 08:42
<p>The atom one also features 70-degree oscillation, to spread heat around the room </p>

The atom one also features 70-degree oscillation, to spread heat around the room

(iStock/The Independent)

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale – basically Prime Day 2.0 – is now on its second day, with the sale event lasting until 11.59pm tonight (Wednesday 12 October). So far, the retail giant has not disappointed, and we’ve seen stellar discounts over a whole range of products.

Whether you’re looking for some new noise cancelling headphones or want to stock up on dishwasher tablets and other household essentials, there’s a bargain to bag for everyone, and we keep track of all the best deals in our live coverage.

As we make the slow and chilly approach towards winter, it’s also a sensible time to find ways to keep warm. Electric blankets could be a good solution, or even portable space heaters, which can quickly warm up a room in no time. We’ve spotted a 38 per cent saving on one such appliance that even has eco-friendly control as well as automatic shut-off features.

Dreo atom one space heater: Was £89.99, now £55.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This offering from Dreo is currently at a substantial 38 per cent discount and is suitable for homeowners looking for something compact and discreet. Measuring at only 26.2cm tall, it can easily be transported and even has an eco-friendly mode to keep temperatures at a consistent level, to help cut down on heating costs. It’s 70-degree oscillation means heat can be distributed evenly around the room.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on AirPods, iPhones and more, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in