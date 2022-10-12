The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dreo’s space heater has £34 off during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Take the edge off the winter chill
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale – basically Prime Day 2.0 – is now on its second day, with the sale event lasting until 11.59pm tonight (Wednesday 12 October). So far, the retail giant has not disappointed, and we’ve seen stellar discounts over a whole range of products.
Whether you’re looking for some new noise cancelling headphones or want to stock up on dishwasher tablets and other household essentials, there’s a bargain to bag for everyone, and we keep track of all the best deals in our live coverage.
As we make the slow and chilly approach towards winter, it’s also a sensible time to find ways to keep warm. Electric blankets could be a good solution, or even portable space heaters, which can quickly warm up a room in no time. We’ve spotted a 38 per cent saving on one such appliance that even has eco-friendly control as well as automatic shut-off features.
Dreo atom one space heater: Was £89.99, now £55.99, Amazon.co.uk
This offering from Dreo is currently at a substantial 38 per cent discount and is suitable for homeowners looking for something compact and discreet. Measuring at only 26.2cm tall, it can easily be transported and even has an eco-friendly mode to keep temperatures at a consistent level, to help cut down on heating costs. It’s 70-degree oscillation means heat can be distributed evenly around the room.
