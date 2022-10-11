Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has finally arrived with some excellent savings to be had on home and kitchen appliances, Apple devices, laptops, and Amazon devices. It’s also a great time to pick up some tech products, and if you happen to be in the market for a new pair of over-ear headphones, then Bose may have the deal just for you.

Bose has been a big player in the ANC (active noise cancellation) space for a while now and its 700 range is tough to beat, only just being edged out by the relatively new WH-1000XM5 range from Sony (Was £380, now £299, Amazon.co.uk).

But with 49 per cent off, the Bose 700 is an excellent entry point into the world of noise-cancelling headphones at a near-half price discount.

Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones: Was £349.95, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

If you’re looking for some new cans, the Bose 700 is a tough pair to beat. Sitting high up on our list of best noise cancelling headphones, we were suitably impressed by the pair’s top-of-the-line ANC capabilities and even features which enable your voice to be isolated during phone calls. With a 40 per cent saving, it’s great value for anyone looking to keep the noise down.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more