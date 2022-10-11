The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save 49% on Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Dial out the background noise with these impressive over-ears
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has finally arrived with some excellent savings to be had on home and kitchen appliances, Apple devices, laptops, and Amazon devices. It’s also a great time to pick up some tech products, and if you happen to be in the market for a new pair of over-ear headphones, then Bose may have the deal just for you.
Bose has been a big player in the ANC (active noise cancellation) space for a while now and its 700 range is tough to beat, only just being edged out by the relatively new WH-1000XM5 range from Sony (Was £380, now £299, Amazon.co.uk).
But with 49 per cent off, the Bose 700 is an excellent entry point into the world of noise-cancelling headphones at a near-half price discount.
Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones: Was £349.95, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re looking for some new cans, the Bose 700 is a tough pair to beat. Sitting high up on our list of best noise cancelling headphones, we were suitably impressed by the pair’s top-of-the-line ANC capabilities and even features which enable your voice to be isolated during phone calls. With a 40 per cent saving, it’s great value for anyone looking to keep the noise down.
