Stock up on Finish dishwasher tablets with this 60% Amazon Prime Early Access Sale discount
This bag is good for 100 washes and should get you through plenty dinner parties
Savvy shoppers will be well aware at this point: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, basically its second Prime Day of the year, is well underway. There’s deals across a range of products sitewide and we at IndyBest have once again made it our mission to help you bag a bargain.
We’re of course keeping an eye out for the best offers across popular categories such as home and kitchen appliances, tech, Apple products and Amazon devices. But there’s also plenty of offers to be had on thing you might not have realised you needed – like household essentials.
Amazon has a great offering when it comes to detergent, nappies, pet food, dishwasher tablets and other indispensable items for the home that are worth stocking up on – and they often come in bigger or even bulk packaging.
Whether you’re running low on dishwasher tablets right now or are looking to build a stash for all those dinner parties you’ll be having this festive season, Amazon has you covered.
This 100-tablet bag from Finish is just shy of 60 per cent off at the retail giant, making it the perfect bargain. Here’s everything you need to know about this squeaky clean offer.
Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets: Was £30, now £12.75, Amazon.co.uk
The brand promises to keep your glasses, dishes and cutlery spotless with one wash, and its lemon scent should leave a pleasant smell to them too. According to Finish, its improved formula with “protector shield” should conserve your crockery’s shine for longer and the tablets’ three fast-dissolving chambers should help tackle the toughest stains even in eco-cycle.
With its whopping discount these tablets will now cost you only 13p per wash, which is probably a price worth paying for gleaming champagne flutes to toast the holiday season with.
