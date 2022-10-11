Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Savvy shoppers will be well aware at this point: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, basically its second Prime Day of the year, is well underway. There’s deals across a range of products sitewide and we at IndyBest have once again made it our mission to help you bag a bargain.

We’re of course keeping an eye out for the best offers across popular categories such as home and kitchen appliances, tech, Apple products and Amazon devices. But there’s also plenty of offers to be had on thing you might not have realised you needed – like household essentials.

Amazon has a great offering when it comes to detergent, nappies, pet food, dishwasher tablets and other indispensable items for the home that are worth stocking up on – and they often come in bigger or even bulk packaging.

Whether you’re running low on dishwasher tablets right now or are looking to build a stash for all those dinner parties you’ll be having this festive season, Amazon has you covered.

This 100-tablet bag from Finish is just shy of 60 per cent off at the retail giant, making it the perfect bargain. Here’s everything you need to know about this squeaky clean offer.

Read more:

Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets: Was £30, now £12.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The brand promises to keep your glasses, dishes and cutlery spotless with one wash, and its lemon scent should leave a pleasant smell to them too. According to Finish, its improved formula with “protector shield” should conserve your crockery’s shine for longer and the tablets’ three fast-dissolving chambers should help tackle the toughest stains even in eco-cycle.

With its whopping discount these tablets will now cost you only 13p per wash, which is probably a price worth paying for gleaming champagne flutes to toast the holiday season with.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more