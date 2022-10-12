Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Save 50% on an electric blanket during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

It’s said to cost as little as 1p per night to run the blanket

Jasper Pickering
Wednesday 12 October 2022 10:45
<p>Stay warm under the covers with this deal </p>

Stay warm under the covers with this deal

(iStock/The Independent)

Amazon’s second Prime Day (dubbed its Early Access Sale) of the year has arrived – and with it, a sea of savings across home appliances, mattresses, tech, fitness and more.

Whether you’re looking for a portable space heater or household essentials, there’s a bargain to bag for everyone, and we’re keeping track of all the best deals in our live coverage.

We’re also approaching that time of year when the cold weather really starts to set in. So, it’s a sensible time to find ways to keep warm. Electric blankets are an obvious solution to that problem and, luckily, we’ve spotted a deal that will save shoppers 50 per cent on the cost of a blanket that can help keep them warm during chillier months.

Silentnight comfort control electric blanket, single: Was £60, now £30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As energy prices soar, many of us are looking to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible this winter. Enter: an electric blanket. A cost-effective way to stay snug as the weather cools, most models – including this Silentnight design – claim to cost around 1p a night to run.

For Amazon’s Early Access Sale, you can save 50 per cent on the brand’s comfort control design. The snuggly fleece material is teamed with three heat settings and a feature that prevents overheating. With two similar Silentnight blankets earning a spot in our round-up of the best, you know you’re in safe hands with the sleep brand.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on AirPods, iPhones and more, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in