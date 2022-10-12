Save 50% on an electric blanket during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon’s second Prime Day (dubbed its Early Access Sale) of the year has arrived – and with it, a sea of savings across home appliances, mattresses, tech, fitness and more.

Whether you’re looking for a portable space heater or household essentials, there’s a bargain to bag for everyone, and we’re keeping track of all the best deals in our live coverage.

We’re also approaching that time of year when the cold weather really starts to set in. So, it’s a sensible time to find ways to keep warm. Electric blankets are an obvious solution to that problem and, luckily, we’ve spotted a deal that will save shoppers 50 per cent on the cost of a blanket that can help keep them warm during chillier months.

Silentnight comfort control electric blanket, single: Was £60, now £30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As energy prices soar, many of us are looking to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible this winter. Enter: an electric blanket. A cost-effective way to stay snug as the weather cools, most models – including this Silentnight design – claim to cost around 1p a night to run.

For Amazon’s Early Access Sale, you can save 50 per cent on the brand’s comfort control design. The snuggly fleece material is teamed with three heat settings and a feature that prevents overheating. With two similar Silentnight blankets earning a spot in our round-up of the best, you know you’re in safe hands with the sleep brand.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on AirPods, iPhones and more, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more