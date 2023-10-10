Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Amazon Prime Day sale is underway. The sale sees discounts on everything from home appliances (including air fryers, coffee machines and vacuums), mattresses and beauty to tech (think laptops, TVs and headphones), Apple products and Amazon devices.

The latest deal spotted by our eagle-eyed team is just as impressive. If you’re after an air fryer, you’re in luck.

Ninja, one of our favourite home appliance brands, is now nearly half-price. Yes, you read that right. The air fryer brand has been so popular that it’s often hard to get hold of its appliances. But, we’d recommend taking a look at it sooner rather than later, as this is a lightning deal.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about not one, but two, Ninja air fryer deals. We told you this Amazon Prime Day was impressive.

Ninja air fryer max, 5.2l: Was £169.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This family-size air fryer has been reduced by 40 per cent, taking it down to one of its lowest-ever prices – the last time it was this cheap was in 2020 when it was £99. It has six cooking functions, so it can air fry, roast, bake reheat and dehydrate, meaning you can make almost anything in this handy kitchen gadget. It has dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning and one 5.2l compartment for cooking everything from chips to chicken.

Ninja Foodi dual zone digital air fryer: Was £219.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Although we haven’t tried this exact model, we did include a very similar one in our review of the best air fryers and our tester was incredibly impressed. “The Ninja Foodi dual-zone air fryer has quickly become famous among home chefs, and after just one use, it’s easy to see why,” noted our writer.

“Not only does it look super chic with a matte black outer and shiny silver accents, but it’s the most powerful product in our round-up with an impressive 2,470W,” they added. As for its performance, they noted that chicken, chips and chopped-up veg cooked fast, and “ended up a lot tastier and crispier compared to when cooking in the other air fryer models”. Ninja is clearly the brand for an air fryer, so snap this one up while it’s more than 20 per cent off.

