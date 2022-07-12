Jump to content
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers.

Amazon Prime Day Shark deal 2022: Save £71 on this floor and handheld steam cleaner

This tried and tested IndyBest favourite currently comes with a 39 per cent saving

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 12 July 2022 14:39
<p>It’s an ideal time to shop this Shark steal </p>

It’s an ideal time to shop this Shark steal

(The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and the annual shopping extravaganza is serving up deals in all sections, including tech, laptops, home appliances, alcohol, fitness and gaming.

While the two-day event is an excellent opportunity to bag a bargain, it’s also the ideal time to shop for pricier items, like TVs and Amazon devices. Even names like Apple and Nintendo Switch are making an appearance.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Speaking of home appliance buys, here at IndyBest we’re always on the lookout for Shark deals. Although also renowned for clever vacuum cleaners, Shark is a firm favourite when it comes to steam cleaners. A household staple that goes hand in hand with using a vacuum cleaner, steam cleaners deliver bacteria-busting power to thoroughly clean hard surfaces and soft furnishings.

It’s a purchase that can make lighter work of cleaning chores, which is why we’re very excited to come across this Shark floor and handheld steam cleaner saving of 39 per cent, particularly as we’ve reviewed the model already. Read on for everything we know about this Shark steam cleaner steal.

Read more

Shark floor and handheld steam cleaner S6005UK: Was £179.99, now £108.99: Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Are you searching for a lightweight multi-purpose steam cleaner and have been keeping tabs on Shark Prime Day deals? Look no further, because this floor and handheld steam cleaner weighs only 2.8kg and is currently reduced by a massive 39 per cent.

The ‘klik ‘n’ flip’ model comes complete with five accessories and two machine-washable pads, plus two settings, to make cleaning chores much simpler. Make the most of its streamlined versatility by using this steam cleaner as both a corded and handheld device, for additional dirt-busting ease.

In a review of this exact Shark model, the handheld steam cleaner S6005UK, our tester praised the “lightweight design”, which was “easy to assemble”, “incredibly manoeuvrable” and “easy to operate”. They finished by saying that “manual mops will look truly primitive once you’ve got to grips with this dirt-busting miracle machine” – high cleaning praise indeed.

And now with that Shark steam cleaner insight, we’re even more tempted by the limited-time deal on this tried and tested IndyBest buy. You’ll definitely want to clean up while you can with this £71 Prime Day saving.

Buy now

