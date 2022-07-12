Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and the annual shopping extravaganza is serving up deals in all sections, including tech, laptops, home appliances, alcohol, fitness and gaming.

While the two-day event is an excellent opportunity to bag a bargain, it’s also the ideal time to shop for pricier items, like TVs and Amazon devices. Even names like Apple and Nintendo Switch are making an appearance.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Speaking of home appliance buys, here at IndyBest we’re always on the lookout for Shark deals. Although also renowned for clever vacuum cleaners, Shark is a firm favourite when it comes to steam cleaners. A household staple that goes hand in hand with using a vacuum cleaner, steam cleaners deliver bacteria-busting power to thoroughly clean hard surfaces and soft furnishings.

It’s a purchase that can make lighter work of cleaning chores, which is why we’re very excited to come across this Shark floor and handheld steam cleaner saving of 39 per cent, particularly as we’ve reviewed the model already. Read on for everything we know about this Shark steam cleaner steal.

Read more

Shark floor and handheld steam cleaner S6005UK: Was £179.99, now £108.99: Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Are you searching for a lightweight multi-purpose steam cleaner and have been keeping tabs on Shark Prime Day deals? Look no further, because this floor and handheld steam cleaner weighs only 2.8kg and is currently reduced by a massive 39 per cent.

The ‘klik ‘n’ flip’ model comes complete with five accessories and two machine-washable pads, plus two settings, to make cleaning chores much simpler. Make the most of its streamlined versatility by using this steam cleaner as both a corded and handheld device, for additional dirt-busting ease.

In a review of this exact Shark model, the handheld steam cleaner S6005UK, our tester praised the “lightweight design”, which was “easy to assemble”, “incredibly manoeuvrable” and “easy to operate”. They finished by saying that “manual mops will look truly primitive once you’ve got to grips with this dirt-busting miracle machine” – high cleaning praise indeed.

And now with that Shark steam cleaner insight, we’re even more tempted by the limited-time deal on this tried and tested IndyBest buy. You’ll definitely want to clean up while you can with this £71 Prime Day saving.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022– For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly