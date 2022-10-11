Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day 2 has landed, and this exciting sales extravaganza is happening until midnight tomorrow. Technically called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, the reductions on offer are ideal for those who are extra organised at getting their present shopping done well before Christmas.

Your telly might be on the blink, your kettle could’ve broken or you may want to try a new air fryer. And with savings across all categories, Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to bag a bargain on items you need. These span across plentiful products such as home appliances, TVs, laptops, tech, Amazon devices and household essentials.

As always, our expert shopping team is keeping a keen eye out for all the top savings so you can make your cash go further. And if you often opt for specific brands, popular names making an appearance in the Early Access Sale include Apple, Ninja, Nintendo, Shark, Lego and Tefal.

When it comes to tech bargains, a particular Fitbit saving has piqued our interest. The Fitbit inspire 2 is currently reduced by a whopping 58 per cent, meaning you can save a sizeable £52. Whether you fancy a new fitness tracker yourself or have it in mind for a Christmas pressie, we’d say this saving is worth snapping up.

Plus, we’ve reviewed this Fitbit model, so it comes with an IndyBest tried and tested stamp of approval. Read on for all we know about this limited-time deal.

Fitbit inspire : Was £89.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Fitbit)

Currently reduced by over half price, the fitness tracker from popular brand Fitbit features a sleep monitor, calorie tracker and heart rate monitor. Compatible with Apple and Android devices, you can gather personalised insights and track your goals on the move as well as while you snooze. Plus, the black, pink and white colour options are all on offer during Prime Day 2.

We featured this exact Fitbit model in our best fitness trackers round-up, where our reviewer praised the coordinating app, “which elevates the inspire’s great array of options to another level.”

They also added, “this is an impressive tracker at good value for money.” And with the current saving making that price tag even more reasonable, we reckon now’s the time to add it to your shopping basket.

