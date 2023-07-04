Jump to content

Best gifts for men 2023: Present ideas that he will actually like

These are the perfect gifts for his birthday, anniversaries or just because

Samuel Mathewson
Tuesday 04 July 2023 17:24
Buying a present for the man in your life just got a whole lot easier with our tried and tested edit

Buying a present for the man in your life just got a whole lot easier with our tried and tested edit

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

For must have gifts for him, we have gathered some brilliant options in a range of categories so you are sure to find that perfect present for your brother, dad, son, boyfriend or best friend.

Whether the man in your life is a reader, loves a tipple, is a fashionista, wants to get into cookery or just needs some new jimjams, get some inspiration for romantic gifts, anniversary gifts, birthday gifts and much more for him with our curated selection of the best.

Give him something he’ll actually love, and more importantly, that he will actually use. We have included gifts that we would wear, cook with and display, so you can guarantee they have all been tested for their quality and value for money.

We have also mentioned which gifts have next day delivery options in case you’ve left your present buying to the last minute. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there!

How we tested

We have selected gifts from a wide range of categories – including jewellery, alcohol gifts, fashion, homeware, grooming and more – to make sure we’ve got something for everyone. We will be updating this constantly to make sure we’ve got the best gifts a man can get.

The best gifts for men 2023 are:

  • Best gift for men overall – Amazon kindle 11th generation: £84.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best sunglasses gift – Ace & Tate omari sunglasses: £110, Aceandtate.com
  • Best ring gift – Mejuri oval gemstone signet ring: £98, Mejuri.com
  • Best woody fragrance gift – Diptyque tempo eau de parfum: £148, Diptyqueparis.com
  • Best knife set gift – ProCook professional x50 chef knife set: £119, Procook.co.uk

Amazon kindle 11th generation

  • Best: Gift for him overall
  • Category: Tech
  • Next day delivery available: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight

The solution to every book lover’s problems: the Kindle. No more eating cereal while trying to turn pages with one hand. No more elbowing the person next to you in the stomach on the tube with book in one hand and your work bag in the other. No more switching sides every time you turn the page while reading a book in bed. You get the picture.

Our tester found the 11th generation Kindle to be lighter than a book so it’s perfect for travelling or putting in his bag for commuting to the office and it actually encouraged him to read more than usual. The screen lights up so it’s perfect for reading at night as well as no glare so you can read outside during the warmer months. The battery lasts a very long time too. This is the perfect gift for a man who likes reading or is interested in getting into reading.

Continue reading...

ProCook professional x50 chef knife set

  • Best: Knife set
  • Category: Kitchen utensils
  • Next day delivery available: Yes

This five-piece set of knives from ProCook is the perfect gift for a budding chef with an eye for design. The knives themselves are of a classic design and the convenient magnetic wooden block is slim enough to slip in next to the microwave or display proudly. The knives are razor sharp and the different sizes can slice and dice anything you want to cook from vegetables to meat, bread and fruit with ease. Your boyfriend, husband, friend, grandpa or son will be a professional in no time.

Continue reading...

Diptyque tempo eau de parfum

  • Best: Woody fragrance for men
  • Category: Fragrance
  • Next day delivery available: Same day for London

This is a heady scent from the luxury Parisian fragrance brand Diptyque. Tempo is an ode to patchouli, which rose to popularity in the Sixties, when Diptyque was founded, and is a complex scent that won “best new men’s fragrance” at the Fragrance Foundation Awards. Other notes include clary sage and maté which our reviewer describes as incense-like with a subtle lingering floral note of violet. This is different from a lot of men’s scents that can be overpowering and our tester had compliments from his barber who also swore he’d buy a bottle.

Continue reading...

Penguin Clothbound Classics, Middlemarch by George Eliot

  • Best: Gift for book lovers
  • Category: Books
  • Next day delivery available: Yes

The Penguin range of clothbound classics make for beautiful gifts. Penguin is constantly updating its library of clothbound classics with patterns – designed by Coralie Bickford-Smith – symbolically nodding to the stories within. Whether your gift receiver is more of a Shelley fan or Dickens guy, there are plenty to choose from.

Our reviewer read Middlemarch by George Eliot, with its beautiful pattern of silhouette portaits set on a burnt orange coloured background. The book, a study of provincial life in England during the 1800s, draws the reader into intricate and fascinating storylines all set in the fictional eponymous town.

Continue reading...

Ace & Tate omari sunglasses

  • Best: Sunglasses gift
  • Category: Eye wear
  • Next day delivery available: No

Ace & Tate have some of the best sunglasses around. There are some really unique styles and the classic shapes usually have an added twist. The omari sunglasses are perfectly chunky with rounded edges and thick arms that are great for feeling incognito or hiding a hangover. Our tester loved throwing these on to feel put together and enjoyed the quality of the materials.

The omari comes in three shades. Our tester tried the shade mulberry tree with a blend of deep and slightly lighter browns creating a subtle tortoise shell hue. The sunglasses are unbranded on the outside, perfect for someone who prefers understated style instead of logos emblazoned on their eyewear.

Continue reading...

Moth taster pack

  • Best: Cocktail gift
  • Category: Alcohol gifts
  • Next day delivery available: Yes

It’s not often you find a pre-packaged cocktail that actually tastes as good as if it was mixed in front of you in a bar, but Moth has a range of delicious canned cocktails that are perfect for sipping at a picnic or poured over ice at a dinner party. For the man who likes his cocktails like a film star from the 1950s, send him one of these boxes which start from £20 for six, but is also available in a 12- and 24-can box. The drinks are truly delicious with stand outs being the margarita, the aperitivo spritz and the French 75.

Continue reading...

Byredo bal d’afrique

  • Best: Floral fragrance for men
  • Category: Fragrance
  • Next day delivery available: No

Created as a love letter to Africa by founder of the Swedish brand Ben Gorham, this scent is a sultry summery fragrance with rich floral notes of African marigold, bergamot and violet balanced with Moroccan cedarwood and vetiver and some smokiness and spiciness running through. Even though the fragrance lasts a good amount of time when spraying just in the morning, our reviewer couldn’t stop spritzing throughout the day when working from home because of the moreish sweet and spicy notes.

Continue reading...

King & McGaw Shadows I, 1979 print by Andy Warhol

  • Best: Art gift
  • Category: Art gift
  • Next day delivery available: Yes

For the art loving man in your life, King & McGaw is one of the best places to shop for affordable pieces for any home. Vividly realised prints come in your choice of colour for frames or from £25 with no frame. There are real, one-off vintage prints alongside the extensive range of reprinted artworks from the world’s most recognised artists including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Edward Hopper, Henri Matisse and so many more.

Our testers received two prints, a framed Shadows I, 1979 print by Andy Warhol, £150 with frame, with a strong deep pink accent colour which was beautifully framed and adds the perfect pop of colour to a neutral space.

Continue reading...

Malin + Goetz dark rum candle

  • Best: Candle gift
  • Category: Home fragrance
  • Next day delivery available: Yes

This candle in dark rum has a lovely balance of masculine and feminine elements with leather, rum and patchouli sweetened with vanilla and a creamy undertone. This candle burns evenly and “cleanly” due to the use of natural vegetable waxes and leaves the room with a delicious and spicy scent. The brand even suggests reusing the glass from the candle as a drinking glass when the candle has finished burning.

Continue reading...

Piglet in Bed plain linen pyjama trouser set

  • Best: Pyjama gift
  • Category: Sleepwear
  • Next day delivery available: No

The linen bedding brand Piglet in Bed has ventured into sleepwear and we’re so glad they did. Our tester normally doesn’t like the feeling of linen but these are so soft that there was no issues at bed-time. Available in a selection of colours and patterns, our tester reviewed men’s linen sets in cherry and moss which are available to buy as just tops or just bottoms so you can mix and match colours and patterns.

Continue reading...

Aesop parsley seed anti-oxidant intense serum

  • Best: Serum gift
  • Category: Skincare
  • Next day delivery available: Yes

Hailing from Australia, Aesop is the luxury cosmetics brand that is now known worldwide. Focussing on high quality ingredients, the brand now includes fragrance, skincare and haircare products. Our tester has been trying the parsley seed anti-oxidant intense serum and apart from the beguiling fragrance reminiscent of a spa facial, this serum left skin feeling hydrated and fresh. This is a great gift for the man in your life who likes to look after his skin and likes aesthetically pleasing packaging in his bathroom.

Continue reading...

Officine Universelle Buly eau triple komi forest eau de parfum

  • Best: Fresh fragrance for men
  • Category: Fragrance
  • Next day delivery available: Yes

The heritage brand Officine Universelle Buly, often shortened to just Buly, was established in 1803 in Paris and revived in 2014 by French couple Victoire de Taillac and Ramdane Touhami. Buly perfumes are water based so require a little shake before use but this stops drying of the skin. The eau triple komi forest is so fresh that it smells just like a mossy woodland after rainfall. It lasts a long time, releasing green notes of pine tree and herbs along with sweet woody notes.

Continue reading...

Patch sia in glass

  • Best: Plant gift
  • Category: Plants
  • Next day delivery available: Yes

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a plant parent, this is something a little bit different. Seemingly suspended in water, the hydroponic clusia princess, otherwise called sia in glass, from Patch is a super easy care plant that looks great. Just keeping the water topped up and occasionally adding some plant food is all the care that this plant needs, alongside a spot near a window ideally.

Continue reading...

Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush

  • Best: Toothbrush gift
  • Category: Dental care
  • Next day delivery available: Yes

Gifting a toothbrush is probably reserved for an intimate partner rather than a friend but this toothbrush is really great and currently heavily discounted. There’s a display screen that tells you when to replace the head, different brushing modes, and even shows colours to indicate when you’re brushing too hard. Your giftee has never had a better clean.

Continue reading...

Shop Cuvee survival pack of 3

  • Best: Wine gift
  • Category: Alcohol gifts
  • Next day delivery available: Yes

Natural wine retailer Shop Cuvee has some brilliant bundles and gifts to order online including a TV dinner pack, a house party pack and the one our tester tried, the survival pack. You can subscribe to receive your case every one, two or three months. The six pack is £120.

The survival pack comes in three- and six-bottle boxes. We tried the three pack and every single one, a white, a red and a rose were exceptional. Our tester sipped them in the sunshine with his friends and they all agreed that the wines were great. The white, la providence blanc, was fresh and moreish, the mendocino county rosé is the perfect summer blush and the red, chinon, paired exceptionally with cheese and olives.

Continue reading...

Mejuri oval gemstone signet ring

  • Best: ring gift
  • Category: Jewellery
  • Next day delivery available: No

Canadian brand Mejuri has beautiful jewellery designs and our tester loved the oval gemstone signet ring. Available in two colours, one black onyx and the other a marbled white stone. The rounded edges of the ring makes it super comfortable to slip on. It is a good size to make a little bit of a statement but not gaudy as the colourways are nice and simple. Our tester found that the ring paired well with different outfits and elevated otherwise basic looks.

Continue reading...

Brain Dead collegiate zip up hoodie

  • Best: Hoodie
  • Category: Clothing
  • Next day delivery available: No

Everyone loves ironic slogans and men love hoodies. This hoodie from the eponymous brand Brain Dead is a thick chunky option that comes in a range of colours. Our tester chose the fucshia for a bold pop of colour and finds the hoodie perfect to throw on. There are two zips which means you can play with silhouettes, too.

Continue reading...

Kiehl’s facial fuel starter kit

  • Best: easy skincare set for men
  • Category: Skincare
  • Next day delivery available: Yes

The Kiehl’s facial fuel range is formulated for men’s skin which is typically thicker than women’s. The energising duo is the perfect gift for a man who wants to take care of his skin but probably won’t be employing a 10-step skincare routine quite yet. The face wash has menthol that feels cooling and reviving, while the moisturiser – which is infused with vitamin C and E – absorbs really quickly so you’re ready to go in no time.

Continue reading...

Uniqlo U airism oversized half sleeve T-shirt

  • Best: Basic tee
  • Category: Clothing
  • Next day delivery available: Click & collect next day

Simply one of the comfiest T-shirts you can buy, you’ll be stealing this one straight after gifting. Esteemed fashion designer Christophe Lemaire has collaborated with Uniqlo as artistic director for the collections which sees elevated twists to everyday basics like the plain T-shirt.

Our tester tried the white, black and purple colours and he loved the half sleeve and oversized, boxy fit of the shirt. The material feels substantial but allows air flow and feels super soft to the touch. This is a great piece as part of a man’s capsule wardrobe to throw on with jeans, smart trousers or shorts in the summertime. And they’re under £20 each.

Continue reading...

Rituals the ritual of hammam purifying collection

  • Best: Body care gift
  • Category: Body care
  • Next day delivery available: No

Rituals is known for luxurious bath and body products with an ethos to make a special ritual out of everyday moments. The brand creates lovely gift boxes in a range of scents but the purifying collection has notes of rosemary and eucalyptus which create a more masculine fragrance. The foaming shower gel is the first part of the ritual, creating a scented steamy spa in your own bathroom, then the matching body cream, spray and diffuser prolong the indulgent evening.

Continue reading...

Mejuri 4mm gemstone beaded bracelet

  • Best: Bracelet gift
  • Category: Jewellery
  • Next day delivery available: No

To complete a set of men’s jewellery, a sophisticated bracelet is a must. The gemstone beaded bracelets from Mejuri come in a few colours but our tester tried the malachite green. This is a great everyday piece that can be thrown on to complete an outfit. Try a pop of colour with this green or the sodalite blue or a tiger’s eye orange.

The sterling silver hardware is heavy and luxurious with very subtle branding on the clasp. The colours are gorgeous with slight variation from bead to bead. Pair with the gemstone signet ring (£98, Mejuri.com) or wear on its own.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Gifts for him

Choosing the perfect gift is a fine art but you are sure to put a smile on his face with one of our special gifts for him. For us, the best pick that is sure to put a smile on any man’s face is Amazon’s 11th generation Kindle. This is a great, affordable gift that is completely customisable to the recipient’s tastes. If they love thrillers, romances or heavy non-fiction, there’s sure to be a book for every reader.

Alternatively, we also loved the Kiehl’s facial fuel starter kit to kickstart a simple skincare routine. And for the fashion conscious we think the Mejuri signet ring will be perfect for the stylish man in your life.

As summer is in full swing, here are the best men’s summer shoes

