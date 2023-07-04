Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For must have gifts for him, we have gathered some brilliant options in a range of categories so you are sure to find that perfect present for your brother, dad, son, boyfriend or best friend.

Whether the man in your life is a reader, loves a tipple, is a fashionista, wants to get into cookery or just needs some new jimjams, get some inspiration for romantic gifts, anniversary gifts, birthday gifts and much more for him with our curated selection of the best.

Give him something he’ll actually love, and more importantly, that he will actually use. We have included gifts that we would wear, cook with and display, so you can guarantee they have all been tested for their quality and value for money.

We have also mentioned which gifts have next day delivery options in case you’ve left your present buying to the last minute. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there!

How we tested

We have selected gifts from a wide range of categories – including jewellery, alcohol gifts, fashion, homeware, grooming and more – to make sure we’ve got something for everyone. We will be updating this constantly to make sure we’ve got the best gifts a man can get.

The best gifts for men 2023 are: