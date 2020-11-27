The biggest sale of the year is nearly here, with just a day to go until Black Friday 2020.

With big savings to be had across tech, home appliances, fashion, TVs and more, it’s the perfect time to get some of your Christmas shopping done from the comfort of your own sofa.

Given the current climate, the sale will be online this year, with huge retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, Argos and Amazon joining in on the event.

While the day itself falls on 27 November, the main sale runs throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday, but brands and retailers tend to begin their pre-Black Friday deals a couple of weeks ahead of the big day.

But Amazon blew that tradition out of the water, as it started its early bird sale a whole month before 27 November. Today it has launched its official Black Friday Week sale, with deals on stand mixers, the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods.

The Black Friday event is a great time to save on Amazon’s own devices, including the Echo Dot, Fire TV sticks, Ring cameras and Kindles. So far, the online giant has slashed the price of its Kindle devices with up to 30 per cent off in its sale. Ahead, read our expert review of the Kindle Oasis and find out everything you need to know about the deal.

The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, awarded the Kindle Oasis the best buy in our review of the best eReaders for its sheer quality and clever features.

He said: “This premium ebook reader is spectacular. The build quality is immaculate, with an aluminium casing that’s waterproof, so you can read in the bath or poolside. Note, though, that it does mean this Kindle warms up in the sunshine so it can overheat in hot weather.

“Multiple LEDs mean that the lighting is very smooth and easily readable and the light colour can be adjusted from white to an orangey hue that’s easy on the eyes. The larger-than-most display is extremely easy to read.

“Unlike the other Kindle readers, this one has physical page turn buttons to go forward or back a page. Cleverly, these buttons work whichever way up you hold the Kindle, which reverses what’s onscreen as you turn the device upside down.”

“The brightness adjusts automatically according to the ambient light in the room. Amazon’s interface is very good, letting you navigate pages without losing your place, with advanced search features and overview elements. You can listen to Audible audiobooks (Audible is owned by Amazon) via Bluetooth headphones – there’s no regular headphone socket on any Kindle.”

If you’re looking for a more basic model, the entry-level Amazon Kindle is also on sale, down from £69.99 to £49.99. It also won a spot in our review, with Phelan deeming it the “best value ebook around”. While the resolution is lower than the Oasis model, it still “looks good enough to be easy to read”. Visit our round-up of the best eReaders for the full review.

