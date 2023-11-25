Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Black Friday sale weekend is here – and there are some impressive deals to be had everywhere from Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty and Myprotein to Amazon, Argos and Currys. If it’s an iPhone 15 Black Friday deal you’re after, we’ve found the one for you.

Affordable Mobiles is hosting an impressive sale that you won’t want to miss. Our tech writer Steve was so surprised to see this excellent deal on the Google Pixel 8 Pro that he had to do a double-take. Thanks to the deal on the Google phone, you pay nothing upfront on a £39 per month contract, which is already a bargain. Plus you can claim a free Fitbit charge 6 worth £139.99. We told you it was good.

But if you’re not an Android user, you’re going to want to know about this deal on the iPhone 15. The latest Apple handset was praised by David Phelan, The Independent’s technology critic, for being “slick, fast and effective”. Keep reading to find out how you can snap up an iPhone 15 contract for less this Black Friday.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals

Apple iPhone 15 with 300GB data: Was £99 upfront and £39pm, now £0 upfront and £39pm, Affordablemobiles.co.uk

(Apple)

Call off the search for the best iPhone 15 deal because we’ve only gone and found you one. The all-new Apple handset has been out for just two months, but Affordable Mobiles has slashed the price of this Three contract. Unlike other iPhone contracts, the upfront fee has been reduced from £99 to £0. Yes, £0. The contract costs £39 per month for 24 months, which includes 300GB of monthly 5G data from Three, plus unlimited calls and texts.

The handset was well-reviewed by Phelan. He praised the “new, brighter screen” for looking “very good, especially with the brilliant dynamic island”. The cameras are a “very big update this year, delivering sensational images with zero effort”, he added. As “the ultimate all-round smartphone”, this deal is worth snapping up in the Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest tech discounts and more offers, try the links below:

If you’re looking for more great offers, check out our guide to the best Black Friday tech deals