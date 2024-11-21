Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With just days to go until Black Friday, now is a great time to find a deal on your next mobile phone contract. The annual sale sees discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to home appliances, as well as deals on SIM-only plans and SIM-free mobiles from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google.

O2, EE and Three are offering early discounts, while Vodafone is yet to launch its deals. Challenger networks like Giffgaff, Smarty, id Mobile and Voxi are also offering offers on their own plans, which are often cheaper than the big networks to begin with.

While Apple doesn’t get too involved with sale events, at Samsung and Google, you’ll find big Black Friday discounts applied to SIM-free handsets such as the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. You can usually spread the cost of these phones over one or two years, with zero per cent finance. That makes pairing your new device with a pay-monthly SIM card one of the cheapest ways to upgrade.

With Black Friday mobile phone deals coming in so many shapes and sizes, it pays to have some expert guidance when it comes to finding the best offers. To help you find the top deals, I’ve been sifting through the offers to bring you the genuine discounts in the Black Friday sale.

Best SIM-free mobile deals this Black Friday

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Was £999, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Google )

The brilliant Pixel 8 Pro has a whopping 50 per cent off for Black Friday, taking the price of the best Android phone of last year down to just £499. Google launched the newer Pixel 9 back in September, but the 2023 flagship is still highly recommended and an absolute bargain at this price. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, I was impressed by the phone’s “brighter screen, improved camera hardware and whole new set of impressive photo-editing features powered by Google AI”.

iPhone 16: Was £829, now £779, giffgaff.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

This £50 discount on the iPhone 16 might not seem like much, but deals on the newest iPhone are rare and sell out fast. You’ll need to buy a £10 plan with Giffgaff to take advantage of the offer, but depending on the plan you choose you can cancel or change as soon as you’ve paid. This year’s base iPhone 16 gets the new A18 chip rather than using the chip from last year’s Pro phones, giving it speedy all-round performance.

Google Pixel 8a: Was £499, now £369, Google.com

open image in gallery ( Google )

Google has discounted the Pixel 8a by £100 for Black Friday, taking the price of the already budget-friendly Android down to £369. The Pixel 8a appears in our round-up of the best cheap phones. In our Pixel 8a review our tester said it takes “many of the best features of the top-end devices and crams them into a mid-range phone costing £499.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Was £1,049, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Save £250 on the latest Samsung flip phone, which features in our list of the best folding phones in 2024. Our tester called it “a fashion-first Android phone that compromise on performance or functionality. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best designed pieces of technology I’ve ever tested”.

Google Pixel 9: Was £799, now £699, Google.com

open image in gallery The Pixel 9 in obsidian ( Google )

Google’s Black Friday sale now includes deals on all of the latest phones in the Pixel series. The Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL both get a £100 discount, starting at £899 and £999, while the base-level Pixel 9 drops to just £699. That’s a huge saving on a phone that launched only two months ago.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Was £1,749, now £1,449, Google.com

open image in gallery The Pixel 9 Pro Fold in porcelain ( Google )

You can save a giant £300 on Google’s newest folding phone, which claims top spot in our round-up of the best folding phones. Like the rest of the Pixel 9 range, the phone comes with one free year of Gemini Advanced – which lets you use Google’s most powerful AI model across Gmail and Google Docs – plus 2TB of cloud storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Was £1,469, now £777, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Here’s a massive saving on the most powerful phone Samsung makes. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a huge phone with a giant display that’s ideal for getting work done. The S-Pen stylus slides out of a compartment in the frame, and lets you stay productive with note-taking, while Galaxy AI features mean you can instantly transcribe meetings with dozens of speakers into neatly formatted minutes.

iPhone 15 Pro: Was £999, now £879, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

It might have been superseded by the iPhone 16, but that means last year’s iPhone 15 Pro can now be picked up with a decent discount. Laptopsdirect is offering Apple’s previous generation phone with £120 off. In our iPhone 15 Pro review, our tester said it “delivered outstanding upgrades” over older models.

Best contract deals this Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy S24 with 500GB data: £24.99 per month, £79 up front, Mobiles.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

If you’re a data-hungry user in search of the latest Samsung phone, here’s a 24-month contract deal at Mobiles.co.uk that offers unlimited data with iD Mobile for £24.99 per month (plus the small mid-contract price increase). The Galaxy S24 is one of the best phones you can buy, with a brilliant AMOLED display and powerful camera that won’t disappoint.

iPhone 16 Pro with 500GB: £39.99 per month, £149 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

open image in gallery ( Apple/The Independent )

Here’s a great deal on the iPhone 16 Pro at iD Mobile. The 500GB plan (upgraded from 100GB for Black Friday) has you paying £149 up front and then £39.99 per month. That’s £1,108 over the course of the 24 month plan (mid-contract price bumps not included), which means you’re paying a mere £4.57 per month for your data.

iPhone 16 with 500GB data: £34.99 per month, £89 up front, E2save.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Right now you can get the new iPhone 16 on id Mobile with 500GB of data for £29.99 per month and £135 up front. The 24-month contract includes a free pair of Beats solo wireless earbuds.

Google Pixel 9 was 100GB data: £26 per month, £90 up front, E2save.com

open image in gallery ( Google )

The top Google Pixel 9 deal at E2save gets you 100GB of data (up from 50GB for Black Friday) on Vodafone’s network. We called the latest flagship in the Pixel series “the first smartphone to truly take advantage of AI,” adding that “Google’s latest Pixel feels like something new”.

Best SIM-only deals at Giffgaff

Giffgaff is adding extra data to its 18-month contracts for Black Friday, with its cheapest plan offering a massive 60GB per month.

60GB (was 25GB): 18-month contract, £10 per month, Giffgaff.com

18-month contract, £10 per month, Giffgaff.com 120GB (was 40GB): 18-month contract, £15 per month, Giffgaff.com

18-month contract, £15 per month, Giffgaff.com 200GB (was 120GB):18-month contract,£20 per month, Giffgaff.com

Best SIM-only deals at Smarty

Smarty is doubling the data of most of its rolling monthly plans, which give you the freedom to cancel and switch whenever you like.

15GB (was 8GB): Rolling monthly plan, £7 per month, Smarty.co.uk

Rolling monthly plan, £7 per month, Smarty.co.uk 80GB (was 40GB): Rolling monthly plan, £10 per month, Smarty.co.uk

Best SIM-only deals at id Mobile

You can get unlimited data with id Mobile for an impressive £15 per month, though it requires you to commit to a two-year contract with the network.

30GB (was 15GB): Rolling monthly plan, £8 per month, Idmobile.co.uk

Rolling monthly plan, £8 per month, Idmobile.co.uk 90GB (was 60GB): 12-month contract, £10 per month, Idmobile.co.uk

12-month contract, £10 per month, Idmobile.co.uk Unlimited data (was 250GB): 24-month contract, £15 per month, Idmobile.co.uk

Best SIM-only deals at Voxi

As well as adding extra data for Black Friday, Voxi is including unlimited use of social media, music and video apps in its plans. This lets you use apps like Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music without eating into your data allowance.

75GB (was 25GB): Rolling monthly plan, £12 per month, Voxi.co.uk

Rolling monthly plan, £12 per month, Voxi.co.uk 300GB (was 100GB): Rolling monthly plan, £20 per month, Voxi.co.uk

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the US, a moving holiday that falls on the fourth Thursday of every November. That means Black Friday will take place on 29 November this year.

Originally a one-day event, Black Friday now takes up most of November. The weekend ends with Cyber Monday, which falls on 2 December this year. The majority of deals will make an appearance some time during the week of Black Friday, but early discounts on mobile phone deals can be found already.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best phone deals

Our team of shopping experts have been covering Black Friday for years. We track prices on the best smartphones around the clock, so we know how to spot a genuine deal, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve tested and from brands we trust.

