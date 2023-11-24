Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The biggest sales event of the year is in full swing. Black Friday 2023 is your chance to find the best TV deals, as well as discounts on everything from home appliances and mattresses to clothing, laptops and more.

Deals on cheap televisions still drive the bulk of sales during Black Friday, and while chaotic scenes of retail mayhem are thankfully a thing of the past, there’s still a frenzy of discounts to be found online.

Every year, our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to help you wade through thousands of deals and bring you genuine discounts worth caring about. We track prices all year round, so we know a good deal when we see one, and we recommend products we’ve tried and tested.

Whether you’re shopping around for a new TV or you’ve had your eye on a 9l air fryer, our expert shopping guides will ensure no Black Friday tech discount will pass you by.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals as they drop

Best Black Friday TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 55in 4-series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £549.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is an incredible deal on a 4K TV, but it’s limited to Amazon Prime members with invitations. Not to be confused with the Amazon Fire TV streaming stick (the dongle that plugs into your telly’s HDMI port to give you access to streaming apps), the Amazon Fire TV is a complete television set designed and built by the tech and retail giant. Naturally, it runs on the same slick interface you’ll find on the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Request an invite

LG OLED evo C3, 42in: Was £1,499.99, now £897.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Argos)

The LG OLED C3 launched at £1,499 and lately sells for between £999 and £1,199, but this Black Friday discount brings it down to its lowest-ever price. An OLED display with crisp visuals, impeccable contrast and smooth refresh rates for next-gen gaming, it’s easily one of the best televisions you could ever clap your eyes on.

Buy now

Toshiba UF3D smart fire TV, 43in: Was £349, now £254.96, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to elevate your home cinema experience with a new telly, this Toshiba model comes complete with Fire TV built-in, while benefiting from 4K Ultra HD viewing and integrated speakers. Ideal for streaming your favourite shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Alexa, Disney+ and more, you can also ask Alexa to navigate around various kinds of content, from the weather to the scores from the game. Right now, this TV’s on sale with more than 25 per cent off.

Buy now

Philips ambilight 50PUS8807/12 50in smart 4K HDR LED TV: Was £679, now £579, Currys.co.uk

(Philips)

For less than £600, this 50in Philips 4K television is a decent bargain at Currys. Offering wireless connectivity and compatibility with our go-to streaming services, it comes with the most popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Netflix and YouTube pre-installed. It also has a full-range speaker and an intelligent ambient LED light system for the complete home cinema experience.

Buy now

Samsung the frame art mode smart 4K, 43in: Was £999, now £799, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

An already impressive TV, which can be transformed into a piece of art when switched off, Samsung’s the frame now comes with a £200 discount. A great option for fans of minimalistic interior design, it blends seamlessly into the living room with a matte display, slim-fit wall mount, and customisable frame. It’s not all about the looks, though, as this TV also has QLED 4K technology and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers.

Buy now

Hisense 50A6BGTUK, 50in: Was £499, now £319, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

The 2022 model of this budget-friendly 50in 4K smart TV comes with Alexa voice assistant built-in. Dolby vision and HDR 10+ deliver sublime contrast and deep blacks, while DTS audio processing improves sound clarity – even without the use of an external speaker. This deal sees the TV reduced by £180.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after American Thanksgiving, which falls every year on the final weekend of November. This year Black Friday falls on 24 November. The following Monday 27 November is Cyber Monday, a second sale that was traditionally focused on online shopping, though both sales have long since merged into one weekend-long shopping event.

When will the best Black Friday TV deals start in 2023?

Black Friday TV deals are officially underway. The sale kicked off on Friday (24 November) and will run through until Cyber Monday (27 November).

What were the best Black Friday TV deals from last year?

Last year’s Black Friday TV deals saw the prices of top-rated sets fall to their lowest-ever prices.

The excellent LG C2 (£1,105, Amazon.co.uk) came all the way down to £899, though this price was only available on the 48in version of the 2022 set. We can expect to see the 2023 model available with a discount this year.

A more affordable LG television is the LG 55UQ7500 (£362.99, Amazon.co.uk). This set dropped in price to £429 in the Black Friday TV sale, though it can now be found even cheaper at Amazon. An LED screen, it’s not quite as vivid as more expensive OLED sets, but strikes a good balance between price and picture quality.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023, with our expert guides