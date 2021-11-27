Runners, yoga fans and general fitness fanatics will already be familiar with cult activewear brand Lululemon, renowned for its stylish yet reliable workout gear – notably running leggings, sports bras and yoga mats.

So famous there’s even a customer stereotype – cue “Lululemon moms” – the Canadian sportswear brand has amassed a cult following in the UK, and worldwide. The trademarked fabrics are what make this brand so cult. They’re super lightweight and buttery soft and specially designed so you can exercise in comfort. Not only are they sweat-wicking (meaning they allow sweat to easily evaporate, so your skin doesn’t feel clammy), but they also come with four-way stretch, allowing for maximum mobility, with you’re training for a marathon or trying to master a yoga pose.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available now

Plus they last and last... so in terms of cost-per-wear, these garments are a worthy investment. Hence why Black Friday deals are the prime time to get your hands on some of their sought-after workout staples. And this year, the brand has cut the cost of the cult wunder train leggings by over 20 per cent. The brand’s leggings are probably what every lover of the brand has in their wardrobe. They’re supremely comfortable and great for everything from the school run to running a meeting from home.

Perfect for running, yoga, hiking and more, a pair of Lulu’s aren’t just for Christmas, but should last for a significant amount of time, meaning that the cost per wear, aided by these savings, could be down to mere pennies.

So be sure to grab these offers while you can, for they’ll be whipped away faster than these leggings wick away sweat.

Read more:

Lululemon wunder train leggings: Were £88, now £64, Lululemon.co.uk

(Lululemon)

Loved by many, the wunder train leggings are definitely a fit kit staple so it’s no wonder Lululemon was included in our best activewear brands for women round-up.

For Black Friday, they’re reduced by over 20 per cent, so this offer will have thousands of people sprinting to the store in no time (of course there’s always online shopping for the non-cardio lovers among us).

Made with everlux, Lululemon’s fastest-drying fabric, the wunder train collection is one of the best for heat and sweat, meaning you can run longer, lift heavier and cycle faster without the worry of any unwanted watermarks.

Available in six colourways at this price (including ripened raspberry for just £64), it may be tempting to buy more than one. And feel free to do so, but remember these leggings are built to last.

And keeping our sustainable hats on, Lululemon is making some big strides towards becoming more planet positive. On its dedicated sustainability webpage the brand outlines aims for products to be made from at least 75 per cent sustainable material by 2025. Including recycled, renewable, regenerative and responsibly sourced fibres, manufactured using low-resource processes to make buying something new as guilt-free as possible.

But, if it’s sports bras, trainers or men’s gym kit you’re after, be sure to check out our other IndyBest Black Friday deals, continually updated by our expert team to help you get the best bargains this Black Friday.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on sportswear offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.