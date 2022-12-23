Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Once the gifts are unwrapped, the cheeseboard bare and the sherry stockpile depleted, what else is there to do but shop? Luckily, the Boxing Day sales land each year on 26 December for a post-Christmas pick-me-up.

While the annual event once saw frugal shoppers queuing outside stores from the early hours of the morning, most of the sale now takes place online (yes, this means you can browse to your heart’s content on the sofa with a glass of red in hand).

Whether you’ve got gift cards from grandparents to spend or want to revamp your wardrobe for 2023, fashion is one of the best areas to save in during the Boxing Day sales. With labels and retailers looking to clear out stock ahead of new year collections, the annual event is one of the best times of the year to score a serious saving – we’re talking up to 70 per cent off favourites like Zara and Asos.

From high street heroes like Mango, H&M and Arket to designer discounts courtesy of Matches Fashion, Net-A-Poter and Selfridges, the sale offers the perfect opportunity to secure some stellar sartorial savings.

Ahead of the main event, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Boxing Day fashion sales here, from what deals to expect to how long the sales last and the best pre-Christmas deals to shop now.

Early Boxing Day fashion sales 2022

Reformation Allira top: Was £175, now £52.50, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Christmas has come early with Reformation offering up to 70 per cent off select items. This Allira top caught our eye thanks to its asymmetrical neckline and adjustable side tie that will add intrigue to our outfit, while the fitted bodice and bust will make for a flattering fit. The satin finish lends it to evening wear, whether dressed down with jeans or paired with a black mini. Best of all, there’s more than £100 off the piece right now.

Buy now

The Frankie Shop Suzanne cotton-canvas trench coat: Was £425, now £297, Matchesfashion.com

(Matches Fashion )

The pre-Christmas Matches Fashion sale is brimming with designer goodies, including this canvas trench coat hailing from cult brand The Frankie Shop. Designed in the label’s signature oversized silhouette, the khaki-green coat is given structure with the exaggerated storm flap and wide sleeves. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, it’s a great layering staple during winter and a stylish overlayer during spring.

Buy now

Weekday rowe extra high straight leg jeans, sleepy blue: Was £55, now £23, Weekday.com

(Weekday )

Affordable, flattering and an everyday staple, Weekday’s rowe jeans are a fan favourite for good reason. The high waisted fit is teamed with a straight cut leg that’s arguably the most wearable of all jean styles. Detailed with five pockets and coming in a choice of 26 finishes (most are on sale), they’re a wardrobe classic. And right now you can save 58 per cent, which brings the price down to just £23.

Buy now

Jigsaw alpaca blend space dye jumper: Was £165, now £99, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw )

There’s up to 50 per cent off at Jigsaw in the run-up to Christmas, with plenty of winter staples reduced down to tempting prices. This alpaca blend jumper is sure to brighten up your cold-weather wardrobe. Finished in a space dye blue design with a ribbed neckline, the voluminous bell shaped raglan sleeves and yarn knitted design will elevate your ensembles.

Buy now

Mango sequin applique dress: Was £35.99, now £19.99, Mango.com

(Mango )

Not sorted for your New Year’s Eve outfit? May we suggest this sequined number from Mango. Reduced down to just £19.99, the Noughties-inspired mini boasts an elastic fit, straight cut, relaxed rounded neck and sleeveless design. Simple yet sleek, team with knee high boots or matching sparkly stilettos for your festive parties this year and beyond.

Buy now

Arket fitted mohair blend hood: Was £55, now £33, Arket.com

(Arket )

Love them or loathe them, balaclavas are dominating our Instagram feeds. If you’re ready to embrace the cold-weather trend, Arket’s fun turquoise and off-white striped mohair hood is reduced down to £33 in the Scandi brand’s pre-Christmas sale. Featuring a textured, hair surface, a layer of recycled polyester has been added to the yarn for extra durability.

Buy now

When do Boxing Day fashion sales start in 2022?

As its name suggests, the Boxing Day sales kick off on 26 December. While many brands and retailers launch their Black Friday sales up to a month earlier, most tend to stick to the namesake date when discounting products over the Christmas period.

Historically, the news was full of images of shoppers queuing for hours outside physical stores – but now (particularly after the pandemic), you can just as easily bag a bargain from the comfort of your own home.

Things still remain under wraps for 2022 but in previous years, we’ve seen some retailers kick off their sales on Christmas Day itself. In 2021, Zara launched its Boxing Day sale at 9pm on its app and 10pm on the website.

How long do Boxing Day fashion sales last?

While the Boxing Day sale officially lasts just for the day, many deals will seep into the January sales – meaning some sales could last the entire month. Just like Black Friday, the IndyBest team will be hands on throughout to bring you the creme de la creme of sartorial savings.

Are Boxing Day sales better than January sales?

With the two sales being so close to one another, we tend to see similar – if not the identical – deals during both events. From fashion to TV, kitchen appliances and beauty, brands and retailers will begin dropping their end-of-year savings on Boxing Day, with more offers landing throughout January.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

While the Boxing Day sales might seem like a relatively new phenomenon, the name dates all the way back to the 1800s, when Queen Victoria held the throne. “Boxing Day” was born out of the tradition of wealthy families boxing up gifts on the day after Christmas. They gave these offerings to maids, housekeepers and the poor to enjoy during their day off with their families. The church also collected similar donations to give to those in need.

Is Next hosting a Boxing Day sale in 2022?

High-street stalwart Next is known for its Boxing Day sales – with people often queuing around the block to get first dibs on the deals. For 2022, things will be a little different, as the retailer has announced it will not be opening its stores on 26 December. But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to benefit from its clearance sale, as you’ll be able to shop for any discounts on the Next website.

What were the best Boxing Day fashion deals last year?

Those looking to score a fashion bargain last year were spoilt for choice during the Boxing Day sales, with the likes of Asos, H&M, Net-A-Porter, Zara and & Other Stories all offering up to 70 per cent off.

Helping you stock up on cold-weather essentials, Mango discounted its autumn/winter 2021 collection by as much as half price, meaning you could save £30 on a purple faux fur coat (£161, Mango.com) and get more than 50 per cent off this pair of men’s tracksoled leather shoes (£89.99, Mango.com). There were more smart men’s footwear options in the Grenson sale, where you could save up to 60 per cent.

(H&M )

Elsewhere, H&M discounted its on-trend scarf coat by £30 (£99.99, Hm.com) and Net-A-Porter slashed its price on The Frankie Shop’s leather blazer by nearly £100 (£220.50, Net-a-porter.com).

If you were after a new pair of stompers for the new year, there was a £40 saving on this pair of & Other Stories lace up boots (£95, Stories.com). Meanwhile, Net-A-Porter slashed its price on a pair of Gianvito Rossi quilted leather boots by 40 per cent.

(Mr Porter )

For men replacing their kicks, Mr Porter reduced this pair of Veja suede-trimmed leather trainers by £55 (£115, Mrporter.com).

(Pangaia )

One of our favourite sustainable loungewear brands, Pangaia, offered up to 30 per cent off during last year’s Boxing Day sales, meaning you could save on the bestselling 356 hoodie (£130, Pangaia.com). The Whistles sale was also high on our wishlist, with the label offering up to 70 per cent off selected lines, including £70 off this longline puffer (£99, Whistles.co.uk).

