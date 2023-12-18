The best PS5 deals to expect in this year’s Boxing Day sales

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Planning to pick up a cheap PlayStation 5 deal in the Boxing Day sales? Well, you could be in luck – this year’s post-festive discounts are expected to include Sony’s newest console, alongside savings on everything from headphones and smartphones to TVs, fashion and beauty products.

Almost every UK retailer will kick off their Boxing Day sale on 26 December. While we can’t say for sure whether the PS5 will be cheaper after Christmas, the console saw its biggest-ever discount during the Black Friday sales in November and could drop in price again for Boxing Day.

The arrival of the newer and more compact PlayStation 5 Slim in November means we could see the original version of the console discounted, to make it a more enticing prospect for gamers. The slim model will eventually replace the original PS5, though, so once stock of the older model starts to run out, we might not see it again.

Like every year, our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to help you navigate the Boxing Day sale and find the very best tech deals after Christmas. We’re old hands when it comes to covering sales, and we only bring you offers on products we’ve tested and would recommend to our friends and family.

When will the best Boxing Day PS5 deals begin in 2023?

We should see Boxing Day PS5 deals appearing on Tuesday 26 December. Unlike other annual sales, which seem to start earlier every year, brands and retailers, including Argos and Amazon tend to hold off on launching their sales until Boxing Day arrives.

When will the best Boxing Day PS5 deals end?

Boxing Day sales tend to keep going well beyond 26 December, into the new year, when they’re rebranded as January sales, so you should have plenty of time to shop the best deals. The PlayStation 5 is a hot ticket, however, so if a truly great discount appears, there’s a good chance it might sell out while you’re tucking into your stuffing sandwiches.

What were the best Boxing Day PS5 deals in 2022?

The PlayStation 5 was one of last year’s most in-demand gifts, so Boxing Day discounts on the console itself were rare, understandably.

Instead, we saw savings on game bundles, as well as on rival consoles such as the Nintendo Switch OLED (£309.99, Argos.co.uk) as well as accessories such as the Logitech G Pro X headset (was £119.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk).

What can we expect from the Boxing Day PS5 deals this year?

The standard, disc-edition PlayStation 5 and the digital-only PlayStation 5 dropped to their lowest-ever prices in the Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales this year, so we could see them heavily discounted in the Boxing Day sale.

But the problem for shoppers this year could be finding the older PlayStation 5 in stock. The new PlayStation 5 Slim launched in November and is set to gradually replace the older, larger PlayStation 5 console.

So, be on the lookout for clearance pricing on the older PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as discounts on the new PlayStation 5 Slim.

What are the best PS5 deals right now?

PlayStation 5 Slim (digital edition): £389, Very.co.uk

(Sony)

There aren’t any major discounts on the new PS5 Slim just yet. The console launched at £390 in the UK in November and the best price we’ve found is at Very, where the digital edition of the new PlayStation 5 Slim costs £389. This version doesn’t take discs, so it only plays digital games bought via the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation 5 slim, disc edition: Was £479.99, now £439.99, Hamleys.com

(Sony)

Hamleys has the new disc edition of the PS5 Slim available with a £40 discount. The PS5 Slim only differs in appearance – it’s functionally the same as the bigger console – so, if your budget stretches to it, we’d recommend spending a little bit extra for this more compact PS5.

How much does a PS5 cost in the UK?

There are now four different PS5 consoles available in the UK: the standard and slim version, both available in either digital or disc drive editions. Here’s how much each one costs:

PlayStation 5 Slim, with disc drive: £479.99, Playstation.com

£479.99, Playstation.com PlayStation 5 Slim, digital only: £389.99, Playstation.com

£389.99, Playstation.com PlayStation 5, with disc drive: £479.99, Playstation.com

£479.99, Playstation.com PlayStation 5, digital only: £389.99, Playstation.com

