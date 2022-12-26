Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Boxing Day sales are in full swing – and if Santa failed to deliver you a Nintendo Switch for Christmas, now’s your chance to bag a console before the year’s up.

Whether you’re after the classic neon model or the new OLED, Amazon has knocked a modest amount off both Nintendo devices in the post-Christmas sales.

Since the original console launched in 2017, deals on the Nintendo Switch have been few and far between – and when a discount does drop, the devices sell out fast.

But now that the Nintendo Switch OLED model has been out for more than a year, we’ve seen the price of all three models (including the lite) discounted, particularly during sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

Now, you can save up to £40 in the Boxing Day sales – and we’ve found the best Nintendo Switch console deals for you to peruse below.

Read more:

Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, now £298.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console this Boxing Day, Amazon is offering the OLED console with a modest discount of £10.99. The Switch console is rarely ever on sale, so snap it up while this offer lasts. In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch, neon red/neon blue: Was £299.99, now £258.13, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

One of the most recognisable games consoles out there, this package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life. You can save more than £40 on the console right now, so it’s well worth snapping up while stock remains.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts and offers in the sales, try the links below:

Looking for more intel? Read our Boxing Day sale guide now