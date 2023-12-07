Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With December in full swing, the festive buzz has officially begun, whether we’re shopping for Christmas presents, pre-ordering the food, or making our way through a treat-stuffed advent calendar – be that beauty, food and drink or jewellery-filled.

While many of the most covetable advent calendars have unsurprisingly sold out, from the decadent beauty advent calendar from Harvey Nichols to the fragrance-filled treat from Jo Malone, there’s still time to plump for an advent calendar this season, and many are reduced, so you’re still getting great bang for your buck, albeit a little late.

Whether it’s a beauty advent calendar or a dazzling jewellery countdown you’re after, there are discounts to be snapped up on brands like Pandora, Bobbi Brown, and Origins, while those looking for a discount on food and drink advent calendars can save on John Lewis’ vino and fizz-filled countdowns. For the best discounts on covetable countdowns, keep reading.

Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar: Was £275, now £192.50, Net-a-porter.com

(Net-a-Porter)

Purveyor of cult and premium brands, Net-a-Porter launched a beauty advent calendar with 15 products this year, and it is now discounted by 30 per cent. Treat yourself to it, and you’ll be unwrapping skincare, jewellery, homeware and make-up gifts. You can expect a range of full-size and miniature products and covetable brands, including Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream, a night serum from Barbara Sturm and Charlotte Tilbury’s the golden goddess eyeshadow palette.

Buy now

Pandora advent calendar 2023: Was £350, now £280, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Pandora debuted its first-ever jewellery advent calendar this year, a 12-day calendar housing jewellery worth more than £550. Firstly we can’t believe it hasn’t sold out yet, and secondly, that it’s currently reduced by 20 per cent, bringing the price right down to £280. In our review, the snake-chain bracelet, heart necklace, stud earrings and lock-and-chain charm were particular highlights. Our tester noted that it contains “plenty of festive-themed designs, from a star charm and a very cute mouse in a stocking to a dangling snowflake snow globe piece that’s worth £60 alone”.

Buy now

Bobbi Brown 12 days of glow advent calendar: Was £195, now £156, Bobbibrown.co.uk

(Bobbi Brown)

Worth more than £260, Bobbi Brown’s beauty advent calendar is reduced to less than £160. With bestsellers and 13 full-sized products to unpack, including a cream shadow stick, a lip tint in bare raspberry, and a black smokey eye mascara, you can now get the glow for less. Other finds include the vitamin enriched face base, a bronze shimmer brick and a highlighting powder in the colour pink glow.

Buy now

Origins exclusive 2023 beauty advent calendar: Was £120, now £75, Origins.co.uk

(Origins)

Brimming with 24 minis to pamper both the body and the face this festive season, this calendar is worth £172 but will cost you just £75, with a ginger travel candle and a whole host of skincare finds, including an active charcoal mask to clear your pores, a ginger hand lotion, and retinol wrinkle correcting eye cream. In our review of the best men’s grooming calendars, it was recommended for “the man who wants to hone his skincare game and try several new formulas before investing in full-size favourites.”

Buy now

John Lewis wine advent calendar: Was £99, now £66.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

The retailer’s beer-filled advent calendar is now out of stock, but John Lewis’s fizz and wine advent calendars are still up for grabs and reduced by 30 per cent. Try a range of vinos without committing to the full bottle with this wine countdown, which includes 24 mini bottles of red wine, white wine and rosé, from a bottle of shiraz to a sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio. Similarly, the retailer’s festive fizz advent calendar (was £140, now £98, Johnlewis.com) will house a total of 24 miniature bottles, including 13 different varieties of sparkling vino, prosecco and a rosé sparkler to champagne brut.

Buy now

Fortnum & Mason Christmas tea lovers advent calendar: Was £30, now £22.50, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason)

If you’re sick of chocolate, Fortnum and Mason’s tea lovers advent calendar could be just the tonic. Inside you’ll unwrap a selection of classics and infusions including apricot, honey and lavender, rose pouchong, and Christmas green tea, in addition to an Oddistea gin and tonic tea bag. Whether it’s for the tea lover in your life or yourself, you can purchase the tea countdown while it’s reduced by 25 per cent. If it’s a boozy advent calendar you’re after, the spirits and liqueurs countdown is also reduced by 25 per cent (was £225, now £168.75, Fortnumandmason.com).

Buy now

Lego Avengers advent calendar: Was £29.99, now £20, Lego.com

(Lgeo)

Now with a discount of 30 per cent, give a little one the gift of a heroic Christmas countdown with this Marvel Avengers advent calendar. The buildable calendar is suitable for children aged seven years old and above and will come housing mini builds, accessories, and seven minifigures including Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong and more. While the calendar is just for December, the fun should last long beyond for any Marvel fanatic.

Buy now

Sous Chef twelve days of gin: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Souschef.co.uk

(Sous Chef )

Coming in at less than £35, this advent calendar from Sous Chef is a no-brainer for gin enthusiasts, as it landed in our review of the best for 2023, where our tester dubbed it the best budget option. Now even more purse-friendly, it contains 12 bottles of gin (35ml each) and houses a range of flavours. In our review, our tester said: “Alongside some seriously festive flavours – including a wonderful orange peel, pumpkin and nutmeg gin – there were plenty of gins suitable for sipping at any time of the year (the elderflower, chamomile and marigold is a great example).”

Buy now

