The days are getting shorter, the weather colder, and Christmas is coming up at quite a rapid rate. While we’re yet to buy the turkey, hunt for gifts or buy the tree – don’t tempt us – advent calendars are now available to buy by the truckload.

When it comes to beauty advent calendars, there seems to be no limit to the number of brands vying for attention. In fact, we’re updating our list regularly with all the latest festive findings.

Boozy calendars are also in no short supply, and Harry Potter, Lego and Pokémon have put their best foot forward too, getting involved in the festive fun. But, of course, these aren’t for everyone, so, if you’re looking to countdown to Christmas with a more practical purchase, you’ve come to the right place.

For dutiful DIYers and those trusted with tools, you’re likely to be well-versed in Wera. With a huge range of screwdrivers, wrenches, toolkits and more, the brand is said to be one of the best around. Although we haven’t yet tried them here at IndyBest, the trusted ToolTalk review has us eager to give them a go.

So, whether you’re looking to treat yourself to an advent calendar, or have the tricky job of choosing for somebody else, we don’t think you can go too far wrong with this one, so long as they have a love for tools. Keep reading below for everything you need to know, including where to buy, what’s included and why now could be the best time to buy.

Wera advent calendar 2022: Was £54.99, now £50.88, Amazon.co.uk



You may not expect a tool advent calendar to be incredibly festive, but this Wera one is here to prove you wrong. With a jolly Santa on the front – showing off his panache for toy making with the elf-approved screwdrivers – it’s actually one of the most Christmassy calendars we’ve spotted so far.

Inside, you’re treated to a wide range of tools, including four open-ended wrenches in a practical clip, a versatile screwdriver with 15 stainless steel bits and the brand’s famous bottle opener. And, to accentuate the Christmas spirit, everything comes in a classic red and green colourway.

Totalling 24 pieces hidden behind separate doors, it may not be your everyday advent calendar, but it is sure to bring a smile to the face of any DIY-lover. In even better news, it currently has seven per cent off on Amazon right now – just be sure to opt for the fastest delivery option, to ensure it arrives in plenty of time.

