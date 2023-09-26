Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It seems as though every brand is releasing its own advent calendar and Lovehoney is no different. The sexual wellness retailer is back with two new editions: one for couples and another for vulva owners.

Never failing to impress us, this is quite a way to count down to Christmas – with the retailer launching a 24-day Lovehoney x Womanizer couple’s calendar, worth over £425, which features a variety of sex toys, bondage games and much more.

That’s not all, however. Lovehoney has also released a second calendar (it’ll cost just £100) which features the retailer’s top-selling rose clitoral suction stimulator, worth £54.99 on its own. Although just a 12-day advent calendar, no compromise has been made on the number and quality of products here.

Whether you have your preferred vibrator or not, sometimes it’s great to expand your interests and explore the wide world of sexual wellness and these advent calendars can be a great place to start. Not only coming from top brands in the industry, they allow you to make quite a saving, compared to purchasing the individual products.

However, £100 and £150 is quite the price tag when you’re used to buying advent calendars with simple chocolate behind each door, so if you’re looking to know exactly what is in each advent calendar from Lovehoney, plus our thoughts on the products included, we’ve got all the details below.

How we tested

Not ones to be called the Grinch, we fully embraced getting into the Christmas spirit despite it only being September. We thoroughly enjoyed opening each door of our adult advent calendar and reviewed the overall experience as part of a Christmas countdown, as well as assessing each toy for both quality and enjoyment.

The best Lovehoney advent calendars for 2023 are: