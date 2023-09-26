Jump to content

Lovehoney launches a new £150 Womanizer advent calendar for couples – and it’s worth more than £425

The sexual wellness brand is saving you plenty of pennies on your next pleasurable experience for the ultimate Christmas countdown

Amira Arasteh
Tuesday 26 September 2023 15:53
<p>These Lovehoney advent calendars add a whole new meaning to festive fun</p>

These Lovehoney advent calendars add a whole new meaning to festive fun

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

It seems as though every brand is releasing its own advent calendar and Lovehoney is no different. The sexual wellness retailer is back with two new editions: one for couples and another for vulva owners.

Never failing to impress us, this is quite a way to count down to Christmas – with the retailer launching a 24-day Lovehoney x Womanizer couple’s calendar, worth over £425, which features a variety of sex toys, bondage games and much more.

That’s not all, however. Lovehoney has also released a second calendar (it’ll cost just £100) which features the retailer’s top-selling rose clitoral suction stimulator, worth £54.99 on its own. Although just a 12-day advent calendar, no compromise has been made on the number and quality of products here.

Whether you have your preferred vibrator or not, sometimes it’s great to expand your interests and explore the wide world of sexual wellness and these advent calendars can be a great place to start. Not only coming from top brands in the industry, they allow you to make quite a saving, compared to purchasing the individual products.

However, £100 and £150 is quite the price tag when you’re used to buying advent calendars with simple chocolate behind each door, so if you’re looking to know exactly what is in each advent calendar from Lovehoney, plus our thoughts on the products included, we’ve got all the details below.

How we tested

Not ones to be called the Grinch, we fully embraced getting into the Christmas spirit despite it only being September. We thoroughly enjoyed opening each door of our adult advent calendar and reviewed the overall experience as part of a Christmas countdown, as well as assessing each toy for both quality and enjoyment.

The best Lovehoney advent calendars for 2023 are:

  • Best for couples – Lovehoney x Womanizer couple’s sex toy advent calendar​: £140, Boots.com
  • Best for vulva owners – Lovehoney rose sex toy advent calendar: £100, Lovehoney.co.uk

Lovehoney x Womanizer couple’s sex toy advent calendar​

  • Best: For couples
  • Number of days: 24
  • Worth: £425+
  • Hero product: Womanizer classic 2

Aimed at couples, this advent calendar already had our undivided attention thanks to it being a collaboration between Lovehoney and Womanizer. Two iconic brands at the core of sexual wellness teaming up together – what more could you want in the countdown to Christmas?

Firstly, the packaging of everything you purchase from Lovehoney is completely discreet – so you don’t have to worry about neighbours, parents or flatmates intruding on your new purchase. Once opened, even the advent calendar itself is pretty stylish and sophisticated in appearance, considering its contents, making it no issue to have on display.

As for what’s inside the advent calendar we don’t think you’ll be disappointed. The main gift is the Womanizer classic 2, which is worth £119.99 on its own, making this advent calendar a bargain indeed. For those not in the know, it features the brand’s patented pleasure air technology, as well as 10 intensity levels for you to explore and is also waterproof.

Read more: The best remote controlled vibrators for hands-free fun

In addition to the big day’s surprise, there are plenty of other exciting toys to get your hands on too. Our favourites included the new Lovehoney mini wand vibrator (worth £34.99), which is a the perfect travel size for when you want to take your fun on the road and the glow up bullet vibrator (worth £24.99). An oldie but a goodie, this classic toy can be used on its own if you like to keep things traditional – or it can be paired with six other toys in the advent calendar, including the anal beads, penis stroker and finger sleeve.

Although that’s already surpassed the cost of the advent calendar, there are 21 other products inside. While items such as the adjustable nipple clamps, under-mattress restraints and G-spot dildo were all worthy additions to the bedroom, there are some smaller items in this advent calendar, too. The mint orgasm balm was something we hadn’t tried before and found it made a great “earlier-on” door to open within the calendar.

However, there’s always going to be some slightly less thrilling options and we have to say you probably won’t be too excited by the dice, the sex position cards can definitely be found online and you might already have something similar to the vanilla massage oil at home. But, ultimately, the higher-priced items already make this advent calendar a success, with everything else simply a steamy and surprising bonus.

Continue reading...

Lovehoney rose sex toy advent calendar

  • Best: For vulva owners
  • Number of days: 12
  • Worth: £200+
  • Hero product: Rose clitoral suction stimulator

Another gorgeously-designed package, this time in Lovehoney’s own iconic devilish red, this 12-day advent calendar is ideal for those looking for some festive fun but who, perhaps, aren’t too fussed about the full countdown.

Let’s get the essential details out of the way first: this advent calendar marks the sexual wellness retailer’s first inclusion of its top-selling product and sex toy, the rose. The clitoral suction stimulator is worth £54.99 on its own, meaning you’re getting 11 extra products for around £40. An absolute sexy steal, in our books.

The Lovehoney rose uses Womanizer’s iconic pleasure air technology which aims to deliver speedy and intense orgasms via clitoral suction stimulation. We wont’ go into the details of this one but we were seriously impressed with this toy and might be shoving a few of our other toys to the back of the bedside table drawer from now on.

Read more: The best clit vibrators to help you climax

Also inside the calendar are other rose-themed toys, games and bondage accessories, including the crystal butt plug (worth £22.99). This one wasn’t personally our thing but definitely hits the luxe mark thanks to its ruby red jewel-tipped base. Who said sexual wellness wasn’t classy?

You’ll find a bullet vibrator too, which is compatible with the G-spot dildo and G-spot massager, as well as being a fun companion for the anal beads. The silicone kegel balls were another new addition (from comparing both advent calendars), while the nipple clamps feature jingle bell charms – if you’re into that kind of thing. The dice and the satin blindfold make up more of the Christmas cracker gift elements but do their jobs at adding to the festive fun.

While some of the products are similar to that of the Womanizer x Lovehoney advent calendar (£140, Boots.com), this is because the former includes products than can be used individually, as well as together, while the rose advent calendar is purely for the enjoyment and pleasure of vulva owners.

Overall, If you’re not fussed by doing the full countdown, are flyin solo and prefer anal pleasure to restraints, this smaller and slightly more affordable edition could be the one for you.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Lovehoney advent calendars

Only you will know which of Lovehoney’s advent calendars is right for you, but we think both provide great options. Should you be looking to spice things up in the bedroom (or elsewhere) with a companion, then the Lovehoney x Womanizer couple’s sex toy advent calendar is the one for you. It certainly did not disappoint, with over £425 worth of products included.

However, if you’re flying solo (or simply prefer to do so when it comes down to your sexual wellness), vulva owners can’t go wrong with Lovehoney’s own rose sex toy calendar, particularly as it comes with the iconic rose clitoral suction stimulator product, worth £54.99 on its own.

For more festive fun, take a look at our best wine advent calendars, all tried and tested

