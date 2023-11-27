Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The biggest sales event of the year is in full swing and its finale, aka Cyber Monday, has landed. Cyber Monday TV deals are here to shop, as well as discounts on everything from home appliances and mattresses to clothing, laptops and more.

Deals on cheap televisions still drive the bulk of sales duringCyber Monday, and while chaotic scenes of retail mayhem are thankfully a thing of the past, there’s still a frenzy of discounts to be found online.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals as they drop

Every year, our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to help you wade through thousands of deals and bring you genuine discounts worth caring about. We track prices all year round, so we know a good deal when we see one, and we recommend products we’ve tried and tested.

Whether you’re shopping around for a new TV or you’ve had your eye on a 9l air fryer, our expert shopping guides will ensure no Cyber Monday tech discount will pass you by.

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung 43in QN90C 4K neo QLED smart TV: Was £929, now £729, Amazon.co.uk

(Currys)

Display type: QLED

QLED Sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in

There’s a serious saving of almost £200 to be made on this smart 4K TV from Samsung. Billed for boasting an ultra slim silhouette, the discounted model will come with Dolby Atmos for a supercharged surround sound experience, and there’s even more realistic audio to expect too, in addition to the 43in display boasting rich colours and deep contrast.

Buy now

LG OLED evo C3, 42in: Was £1,499.99, now £895, Amazon.co.uk

(Argos)

Display type: OLED

OLED Sizes: 42in, 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in

The LG OLED C3 launched at £1,499 and lately sells for between £999 and £1,199, but this Black Friday discount brings it down to its lowest-ever price. An OLED display with crisp visuals, impeccable contrast and smooth refresh rates for next-gen gaming, it’s easily one of the best televisions you could ever clap your eyes on.

Panasonic TX-43MX610B: Was £429.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

Display type: LED

LED Sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in, 65in

There’s £130 off the Panasonic TX-43MX610B this Black Friday weekend. The 43in 4K smart TV features HDR10 for dynamic contrast and colour, voice controls via Alexa and Google Assistant, plus HDMI 2.1 for low-latency gaming on next-generation consoles.

Buy now

Hisense 43A6KTUK 43in 4K UHD smart TV: Was £429, now £248, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

Display type: LED

LED Sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in, 58in, 65in, 70in, 75in, 80in

There’s a 42 per cent saving to be had on this 43in Hisense TV. An LED set launched earlier this year, the A6KT supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision for improved contrast and detail during darker scenes. Built-in Alexa means you can control smart speakers around the home and use voice commands to play music, movies and TV shows on demand.

Buy now

Samsung CU8000, 85in: Was £2,020, now £1,399, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

If you’re in the market for a truly enormous television, then this 85in Samsung CU8000 is discounted by an equally large £621. That’s a 31 per cent saving on a 4K television with built-in Alexa voice control, support for the Google Home smart home ecosystem, all of your favourite streaming apps pre-installed and support for the HDR10+ video standard.

Buy now

Philips ambilight 50PUS8807/12 50in smart 4K HDR LED TV: Was £679, now £579, Currys.co.uk

(Philips)

Display type: LED

LED Sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in, 65in, 75in

For less than £600, this 50in Philips 4K television is a decent bargain at Currys. Offering wireless connectivity and compatibility with our go-to streaming services, it comes with the most popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Netflix and YouTube pre-installed. It also has a full-range speaker and an intelligent ambient LED light system for the complete home cinema experience.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV 50in omni QLED series 4K smart TV: Was £649.99, now £449.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Display type: QLED

QLED Sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in, 65in

With £200 off, the 50in version of Amazon’s smart TV is actually cheaper than the 43in model in the Black Friday sale. The omni is the best TV in the Amazon range, with a clear and crisp 4K screen enhanced by the rich and contrasting QLED display tech.

Buy now

Toshiba 55QF5D53DB QLED 4K Smart Fire TV: Was £379, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

(Toshiba)

Display type: QLED

QLED Sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in, 65in

There’s only a £20 saving on this 55in 4K Toshiba TV, but we’re highlighting it here because it’s just £40 more expensive than the LED version of the same telly. For your extra £40 you’ll get a massive upgrade in picture quality, with richer contrast and more vibrant colours. If you’re looking to elevate your home cinema experience, this is a great price on a QLED set and it’s worth paying that little bit more if you can.

Buy now

Samsung the frame art mode smart 4K, 43in: Was £999, now £799, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

Display type: QLED

QLED Sizes: 43in, 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in

An already impressive TV, which can be transformed into a piece of art when switched off, Samsung’s the frame now comes with a £200 discount. A great option for fans of minimalistic interior design, it blends seamlessly into the living room with a matte display, slim-fit wall mount, and customisable frame. It’s not all about the looks, though, as this TV also has QLED 4K technology and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers.

Buy now

Sony Bravia XR77A80L, 77in: Was £3,499, now £2,999, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Save £500 on this massive 77in OLED Sony television in the Black Friday sale at John Lewis. OLED screens like this one are the gold standard when it comes to TV tech, with their ability to produce vibrant colours and deep blacks. This Sony TV features integrated Freesat HD, support for Dolby Atmos surround sound and runs the Google TV operating system with access to all of your favourite streaming apps. There’s even a five-year guarantee included.

Buy now

Hisense 50A6BGTUK, 50in: Was £499, now £319, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

Display type: LED

LED Sizes: 50in, 55in, 65in, 85in

The 2022 model of this budget-friendly 50in 4K smart TV comes with Alexa voice assistant built-in. Dolby vision and HDR 10+ deliver sublime contrast and deep blacks, while DTS audio processing improves sound clarity – even without the use of an external speaker. This deal sees the TV reduced by £180.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

Cyber Monday falls on 27 November this year. The sale comes after Black Friday, which falls the day after the American holiday of Thanksgiving each year.

Originally focused on online shopping, Cyber Monday has since merged with Black Friday to form one giant sale spanning the entire weekend. Many retailers still treat them as two distinct events, though, with unique deals for each.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023, with our expert guides