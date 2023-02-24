The best Amazon deals we’ve found this week

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Like it or not, for many of us, Amazon has become the go-to place for online shopping, with its seemingly endless range of products and, more often than not, competitive prices. Throw in next-day delivery with a Prime membership (not to mention the sales bonanza that is Amazon Prime Day), and it’s no wonder many of our high streets aren’t what they used to be.

But finding the best deals can be tough. There’s Amazon’s massive scale, for a start, and the fact that prices change on an almost daily basis. To help you find the best Amazon deals available right now, we’ve scoured the site and come up with a list of our favourite deals.

This week, we’ve included discounts of up to 50 per cent on everything from video games and keyboard, to toothbrushes, air fryers and vacuum cleaners. There’s even money to be saved on suitcases ahead of your next holiday, an Apple Watch series 7 (£510.70, Amazon.co.uk), and a Tesla Cybertruck model kit to keep the kids entertained.

As we mentioned above, Amazon changes its prices on a regular basis. Sometimes they are adjusted by just a few pence, while other times more substantial changes are made. The prices below are correct at the time of writing. If this changes, we’ll endeavour to update the article, so you know exactly how good each deal really is.

For the best deals we’ve found on Amazon this week, keep reading this article.

Read more: Shark vacuum cleaner deals you won’t want to miss

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

We can’t say for sure when the next Amazon Prime Day will be, but the retail giant has built a habit of holding its massive sale event each July. This schedule changed during the pandemic and, for 2022, Amazon surprised us all with a second Prime Day in October, as a run-up to the Black Friday sales.

It’s too early to say definitively but, given its track record, we expect Prime Day 2023 to take place over a two-day period in July.

Read more: Apple Watch series 8 and Watch SE review

The best Amazon deals we’ve found this week

Logitech Astro A50 wireless gaming headset: Was £319.99, now £209.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Logitech)

This deal sees the A50 wireless gaming headset from Logitech reduced by 34 per cent. This version of the Astro is designed for the Xbox series S and X consoles, as well as the older Xbox One and gaming PCs too. This very product made it into our round-up of the best wireless gaming headsets, where it was awarded the title of best high-end wireless headset. Our reviewer said: “The charging dock offers optical audio in and out, if your setup warrants it, and it also includes Dolby virtual surround sound on PC, making picking out the locations of enemies in multiplayer that bit easier in supported titles. It’s beautifully designed, with a microphone that tucks out the way when not in use, and magnetic ear cups”.

Buy now

Logitech MX master 3 for Mac mouse: Was £119.99, now £92, Amazon.co.uk

(Logitech)

Here’s a deal that saves 23 per cent on the usual price. The Logitech MX master 3 is a top-notch mouse, and this one is designed specifically for use with Mac computers. The very similar MX Master 3S appeared in our guide to the best wired and wireless mice, where it was named the best mouse for photo and video editing. Our reviewer said: “Although we’ve dubbed this the “best for video editors”, we found it’s brilliant across all professions. It has a whopping seven buttons, and you can customise what they do in the slick Logitech software. There are also presets for Photoshop and Premier.”

Buy now

Read more: Sony finally gets virtual reality right with its PS VR2

Logitech G920 gaming wheel and pedals: Was £349.99, now £194.39, Amazon.co.uk

(Logitech)

One for racing-game fans, this Logitech steering wheel currently has a whopping 44 per cent off the usual price. A high-end wheel for the Xbox One and Series S or X consoles, as well as PC, this wheel is perfect for fans of Forza Motorsport. Highlights include a hand-stitched leather wheel rim, metal gear shift paddles, 900 degrees of rotation and realistic variable-pressure pedals. The wheel is compatible with Logitech’s H-pattern manual gear stick, sold separately and also currently discounted (£29.59, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Logitech G213 prodigy gaming keyboard: Was £64.99, now £33.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Logitech)

Lastly for the Logitech deals, this wired gaming keyboard has a huge 48 per cent off the retail price. Features include a spill-resistant design, keys that are both backlit and customisable, a full-size layout and a 1.8m USB cable for connecting to your gaming PC.

Buy now

Oral-B genius X electric toothbrush: Was £339.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Oral-B)

This Amazon deal sees the Oral-B genius X reduced by 71 per cent. Finished in white with pink details, the toothbrush benefits from an integrated two-minute timer to ensure you brush your teeth for the correct amount of time, six brushing modes, including settings for whitening and tongue cleaning, and a feature that automatically slows brushing, to protect your gums.

Buy now

Oral-B smart 5 electric toothbrush: Was £169.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Oral-B)

Another cracking deal on an Oral-B toothbrush, this time with a 59 per cent saving on the smart 5. This kit comes with three toothbrush heads and a travel case, as well as a battery and charging dock. Oral-B says the battery lasts about two weeks on a charge, and features include Bluetooth connectivity for hooking up to the Oral-B smartphone app, pressure control, a timer and five cleaning modes.

Buy now

Read more: Sony’s new wireless headphones start from just £50

SanDisk professional 2TB rugged SSD: Was £404.99, now £252, Amazon.co.uk

(SanDisk)

Fast SSD storage can be expensive, so we’re pleased to see a 38 per cent saving on this rugged and portable drive by SanDisk. The drive has a massive 2TB of storage (that’s 2,000GB) and comes with USB-C 3.2 connectivity. There’s also password-security, 256-bit encryption to keep your files safe, and the drive is USB-powered so there’s no need to plug into a wall outlet.

Buy now

Tefal actifry snacking air fryer: Was £199.99, now £134, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

This air fryer is the compact actifry snacking fryer from Tefal, and is designed for cooking 1.2kg of food at a time. As with other air fryers, this model works with Teal’s recipe app, which includes instructions for cooking more than 400 different dishes, from curries and chips to casseroles.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 7 (GPS + cellular, 41mm): Was £599, now £510.70, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

This deal sees the Apple Watch series 7 reduced by almost £90 or 15 per cent. More specifically, this is the model with GPS and cellular connectivity, meaning it has its own 4G data connection for phone calls and music streaming while your iPhone is left at home. This exact Apple Watch is the smaller 41mm model with a stainless steel case and rubber sports strap in a colour Apple calls starlight. From activity and sleep tracking, to an ECG app, fall detection and water resistance, this really is a fully fledged smartphone.

Our review gave the watch a score of 9/10 and our tester said: “If you have a series 6, then the gorgeous new display, delicately upgraded design, and improved durability should be enough to tempt you to upgrade. If you have an earlier Apple Watch, or no smartwatch at all, then the temptation is hard to resist.”

Buy now

Tesla Cybertruck construction set: Was £207.58, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Mega)

Want to get your hands on a Tesla Cybertruck way before the electric pickup truck actually goes into production? This is the model kit for you – and although it’s from Mega, the parts are compatible with Lego. Reduced by a massive 54 per cent, the kit comprises almost 3,300 pieces and is intended for builders aged 14 and over. Features include opening doors, functioning suspension, folding seats and an accurate interior. There are even marks in the windows from where Elon Musk famously smashed them by accident when the Cybertruck was revealed back in 2019.

Buy now

Tado smart radiator controller: Was £74.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tado)

This energy-saving smart device from Tado is for controlling each radiator in your home. Powered by batteries, these motorised controllers can be operated by a smartphone app, letting you turn each radiator up or down, and therefore only heating the rooms of your home that need it, and potentially lowering your energy bills.

Buy now

Fifa 23 standard edition PS5: Was £69.99, now £37.89, Amazon.co.uk

(EA Sports)

Enjoy 46 per cent off this video game, which brings the action from the pitch straight to your home. Using HyperMotion2 technology to create lifelike football animation, you can also enjoy cross-play features that make playing against friends easier and more fun. Build your dream squad in FIFA Ultimate Team TM or switch to ‘career mode’, which allows you to manage some of football’s most famous names. However you play, enter the biggest game with more than 19,000 players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and more than 30 leagues.

Buy now

Shark stratos upright vacuum cleaner: Was £399.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

The Shark stratos features the brand’s anti-hair-wrap plus – allowing you to remove hair from the brush roll as you clean. Perfect for long, short and pet hair, it also has anti-odour technology, to ensure a fresher-smelling home. Its duo clean floorhead and three different settings allow for a smooth clean, as well as LED headlights shining a light on any hidden specks of dust that need vacuuming up. Considering this device transforms into a portable vacuum too, this saving of 25 per cent makes it a steal.

Buy now

Level8 carry-on suitcase: Was £139.99, now £111.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Level8)

Expandable for up to 15 per cent additional packing capacity (an essential factor when it comes to hand luggage), this carry-on suitcase from Level8 features solid, strong zippers, as well as a sturdy telescoping handle. With four spinner wheels, it’s easy to move in multiple directions, plus it includes a smart lined interior and zipped bag dividers, to make sure packing is a breeze.

Buy now

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games, try one of these codes:

Want more tech inspiration? Check out our list of the best laptops