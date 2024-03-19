Best Amazon devices deals to expect in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale 2024

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re looking to add to your collection of Alexa smart speakers, need a budget-friendly Fire tablet or want to turn your dumb telly into a smart one with a Fire TV stick, the best time to pick up one of Amazon’s devices is during one of the retailer’s big-ticket sale events.

Luckily for any thrifty shoppers looking to invest in the retailer’s devices, the next chance to bag a bargain is much sooner than you might think. In fact, Amazon’s spring sale event (dubbed Spring Deal Days) will begin tomorrow and run until 25 March.

If you’re wondering whether the sale will be worth your time, last year’s shopping bonanza saw the company’s devices slashed in price, while everything from TVs and Apple tech to beauty and home appliances were reduced.

While we wait for the latest deals event to drop, below, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, plus the best Amazon devices offers to shop right now.

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale and how long will it last?

The retail giant has announced it will be hosting its Amazon Spring Deal Days sale from 20 March until 11.59pm on 25 March, giving you several days to bag yourself a bargain.

What kinds of deals on Amazon devices can we expect in the spring sale?

During last year’s Amazon spring sale, the retailer slashed the price of its entire line-up of devices. This year, we could see reductions on Amazon Echo smart speakers, Kindle ereaders, Fire TV sticks, Fire tablets and Ring and Blink video doorbells.

When the 2023 spring sale took place, Amazon was yet to release its newest (and cheapest) Echo Pop smart speaker, so, we could see deals start to drop on that this year, too, along with offers on the company’s Fire TV.

Best Amazon devices deals to shop right now

Amazon Eero mesh wifi 5 router system: Was £69.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether streaming, gaming or hosting an important video call, everyone wants speedy and reliable wifi, and this is where a top-notch router can help. Amazon’s Eero mesh router system will extend your wifi connection, so you can always avoid the frustration of loss of connection, buffering while browsing and dead zones around your home. With this 36 per cent discount, you can invest in a reliable connection for less.

Amazon Echo Pop: Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s an impressive 56 per cent off the Amazon Echo pop right now, taking its price down to less than £20. This Bluetooth smart speaker complete with Alexa can be used to stream music, set timers, ask random questions and much more. This current saving is available in all four colours, including black, white, lavender and teal, so, you can shop according to your shade preference. In our review of the Amazon Echo Pop, our writer said: “The Echo Pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabricated speaker-front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device.”

Ring video doorbell and Echo Show 5 (3rd generation): Was £189.98, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Ring video doorbell landed the top spot in our review of the best, so, if you’re looking for a smarter home security system for less, this gadget comes IndyBest tried, tested and very much approved. Features include night vision, and the option to speak to and listen to visitors. Included in the deal is the Amazon Echo Show 5, a smart speaker that enables you to set alarms, play music and, importantly, it’s also compatible with video doorbell. Right now, you can get both devices with 50 per cent sliced off the overall bundle price.

Amazon Fire TV 42in 4-series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £429.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon launched a series of TVs in the UK last year, and the mid-range 4-series is currently on sale. The Amazon Fire TV 4-series is a 4K set that supports HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. It comes with the Fire TV Alexa voice remote, so you can control the TV and ask questions by holding down the microphone on the remote. It also supports Alexa skills, your smart home devices and has a host of streaming services. There are three HDMI ports on the rear and an eARC, if you want to hook up a soundbar. The 44in model is currently discounted by 37 per cent.

Amazon Echo Dot with clock: Was £64.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you struggle with being on time, snap up an Echo Dot with a clock and save 30 per cent right now. The LED display will show you the time at a glance and will provide a visual description of the weather, if you ask it to. It’s available in glacier white or cloud blue, and sits perfectly on a bedside table. Plus, as it includes Amazon’s Alexa techonology, you can simple ask it to set an alarm for you. If you need a few extra minutes under the covers, you can just tap it to activate snooze mode.

Blink outdoor HD security camera and Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) smart home starter kit: Was £224.98, now £107.99, Amazon.co.uk

Looking to upgrade your home security system? This 55 per cent saving could come in handy. Blink’s device featured in our round-up of best outdoor security cameras, with our tester saying: “Easily mounted outside, this HD colour camera provided sharp footage with good detail through a very intuitive app. Plus, the low-light infrared, while not being quite as crystal clear as some on test, was still very usable.” Coupled with the third-generation Echo Show 5 (which was awarded four out of five stars in our round-up of the best Amazon Echo smart speakers), this is quite the standout sale star.

