We’ve got good news for those looking to add an Alexa smart speaker or budget-friendly Fire tablet to their home – the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale has finally arrived.

After launching its first-ever spring sale in 2023, Amazon’s latest deals event will run from 20-25 March, and there’s a whole host of bargains on offer. In fact, everything from TVs and Apple tech to beauty and home appliances are included, so, you can bag a bargain on almost anything.

As always, we’ve scoured the retailer’s site, so you don’t have to, picking out the very best Amazon devices deals and popping them below. No matter if it’s a home security setup or virtual assistant you’re hoping for, there are some great offers to enjoy.

Read more: The best Amazon Spring Deals Day offers

Best Amazon device deals in the Spring Deal Days sale

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon has 42 per cent off the latest generation of its Fire TV Stick. Packing Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Alexa voice control, a processor 25 per cent more powerful than its predecessor, and support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Amazon’s newest streaming stick gives you access to all of your favourite TV services like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sales event without a deal on an Echo smart speaking. Listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks and more using Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services, as well as via Bluetooth connected to your phone. The smart speaker features a room-temperature sensor, which can be synced up with compatible smart home devices, such as a fan or heater. Plus, in-built privacy controls include a button to disconnect the microphone.

Buy now

Kindle paperwhite: Was £149.99, now £114.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calling all bookworms, you’re not going to want to miss this deal. Right now, there’s more than 20 per cent off the Kindle paperwhite. This model has a large 6.8in screen, 16GB of storage, up to 10 weeks of battery life and is also waterproof. It was dubbed a great all-rounder in our guide to the best Kindles, in which our tester said: “It can also adjust from a cold, blue daylight to a warmer amber colour – like the night-mode feature on a smartphone – for more comfortable reading in low-light,” which makes it a great choice for those who like to read before bed.

Buy now

Amazon Eero mesh wifi 5 router system: Was £69.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether streaming, gaming or hosting an important video call, everyone wants speedy and reliable wifi, and this is where a top-notch router can help. Amazon’s Eero mesh router system will extend your wifi connection, so you can always avoid the frustration of loss of connection, buffering while browsing and dead zones around your home. With this 36 per cent discount, you can invest in a reliable connection for less.

Buy now

Amazon Echo Pop: Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s an impressive 56 per cent off the Amazon Echo pop right now, taking its price down to less than £20. This Bluetooth smart speaker complete with Alexa can be used to stream music, set timers, ask random questions and much more. This current saving is available in all four colours, including black, white, lavender and teal, so, you can shop according to your shade preference. In our review of the Amazon Echo Pop, our writer said: “The Echo Pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabricated speaker front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device.”

Buy now

Ring video doorbell, 2nd gen: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

An ever-popular sale pick, this 2nd generation Ring video doorbell is reduced by 40 per cent. The HD camera enables two-way talk and there’s night vision so you don’t miss anything after dark either. Sync up your phone and receive notifications remotely, so you can find out when someone presses the doorbell or even walks past. Plus, you can sign up for a Ring Protect subscription to review or share footage. We named this Ring model best overall in our best video doorbells review, where our reviewer praised the HD camera and the “really good feedback to your phone”, adding that it’s “an absolute breeze to install too”.

Buy now

Blink video doorbell: Was £59.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The best budget buy in our round-up of the best video doorbells, Amazon’s Blink video doorbell is even more pocket-friendly at the moment, thanks to this Big Deal Days discount. Delivering “great functionality” and easy setup and installation, according to our tester, it will record around the clock, in 1,080px HD when it’s light out, and infrared HD night vision once the sun goes down. Also, there’s motion detection and two-way audio, enabling you to interact with visitors. As it’s discounted by more than 42 per cent, now’s a great time to invest.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell and Echo Show 5 (3rd generation): Was £189.98, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Ring video doorbell landed the top spot in our review of the best, so, if you’re looking for a smarter home security system for less, this gadget comes IndyBest tried, tested and very much approved. Features include night vision, and the option to speak to and listen to visitors. Included in the deal is the Amazon Echo Show 5, a smart speaker that enables you to set alarms, play music and, importantly, it’s also compatible with video doorbell. Right now, you can get both devices with 50 per centsliced off the overall bundle price.

Buy now

Fire HD 8 kids tablet: Was £149, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

After a kid’s tablet? The best in class is now reduced to less than £90. Having landed the top spot in our round-up, the Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet features an 8in screen and comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. Everything from books and games to TV channels such as Disney and Nickelodeon will be accessible. Importantly, the cover "pretty much makes the tablet bounce and is super grippy”, according to our writer, so, you can feel confident that it won’t be dropped and broken as soon as your kids get their hands on it.

Buy now

Ring intercom: Was £99.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Ring’s intercom has been slashed in price as part of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale. Once connected to your smartphone, this convenient gadget will enable you to communicate with any visitors while you’re away from the fort. You’ll always be in the loop, with real-time alerts when someone rings, and you can even set schedules so that people you know can let themselves into your home when needed. With a stellar saving up for grabs, pick up the device while it’s better than half price.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV 42in 4-series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £429.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon launched a series of TVs in the UK last year, and the mid-range 4-series is currently on sale. The Amazon Fire TV 4-series is a 4K set that supports HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. It comes with the Fire TV Alexa voice remote, so you can control the TV and ask questions by holding down the microphone on the remote. It also supports Alexa skills, your smart home devices and has a host of streaming services. There are three HDMI ports on the rear and an eARC, if you want to hook up a soundbar. The 44in model is currently discounted by 37 per cent.

Buy now

Amazon Echo Dot with clock: Was £64.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you struggle with being on time, snap up an Echo Dot with a clock and save 30 per cent right now. The LED display will show you the time at a glance and will provide a visual description of the weather, if you ask it to. It’s available in glacier white or cloud blue, and sits perfectly on a bedside table. Plus, as it includes Amazon’s Alexa techonology, you can simple ask it to set an alarm for you. If you need a few extra minutes under the covers, you can just tap it to activate snooze mode.

Buy now

Blink outdoor HD security camera and Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) smart home starter kit: Was £224.98, now £107.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking to upgrade your home security system? This 55 per cent saving could come in handy. Blink’s device featured in our round-up of best outdoor security cameras, with our tester saying: “Easily mounted outside, this HD colour camera provided sharp footage with good detail through a very intuitive app. Plus, the low-light infrared, while not being quite as crystal clear as some on test, was still very usable.” Coupled with the third-generation Echo Show 5 (which was awarded four out of five stars in our round-up of the best Amazon Echo smart speakers), this is quite the standout sale star.

Buy now

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale and how long will it last?

The retail giant kicked off its Amazon Spring Deal Days sale on 20 March, with deals set to drop until 11.59pm on 25 March, giving you several days to bag yourself a bargain.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the links below:

Become your own barista, with the best coffee machines, tried and tested