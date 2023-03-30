Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s fair to say Le Creuset’s instantly recognisable cast iron cookware has taken on cult (and often family-heirloom) status, with its casserole dish being coveted countertop real estate, with a lofty price tag to match.

Prices do vary depending on the size of pot you choose, but the French brand’s cast iron round casserole dishes can set you back at least £195. Which is why Amazon’s current deal, which sees the enviable cookware discounted by almost 50 per cent, is not to be sniffed at.

Should you be looking to elevate your kitchen countertop setup with a glossy pop of colour, there are varying discounts on a range of pot sizes and colourways spanning cerise red, bamboo green, teal and the classic Le Creuset volcanic orange hue.

Perfect for simmering and slow-cooking one-pot meals, the casserole dish is bound to be a useful addition to your kitchen – you’ll likely reach for it on repeat when it comes to a range of hearty recipes, with it being suitable for cooking on the hob and in the oven.

To find out why this is a deal you don’t want to miss, here is everything you need to know about the classic cookware.

Le Creuset enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, cerise: Was £195, now £111, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Unmistakably Le Creuset in its design, the brand’s cast iron casserole dish is suitable for one-pot meals and can be used on any cooking surface. This means whether you plan on grilling, cooking in the oven or over the hob (including induction hobs), you’re all set.

With its cast iron body, it’s billed for cooking food evenly and, with its fairly capacious size of 2.4l, should be plenty big enough to serve two or three portions. Designed with heat retention in mind, the cast iron dish should also help with slowing down the rate at which your dinner gets cold (perfect when it comes to dipping back in for seconds).

As far as cooking abilities go, the lid fits tightly, which should help lock in moisture and improve flavour. It lends itself to simmering and slow cooking, and even making bread. Easy-grip handles will come in handy, and when it comes to cleaning, you can bung it in the dishwasher with no worries about damage.Available in a number of colourways, it is the cerise shade that currently has the lowest price point, at £111.

Buy now

Le Creuset enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £225, now £139.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’d prefer to shop a darker shade, you can save 38 per cent on the price of this navy Le Creuset enamelled cast iron round casserole dish – that’s a sizeable £85 saving. Meanwhile, there are similar discounts to be snapped up across a range of colours and sizes, including 36 per cent off the flint colourway (now £143.40, Amazon.co.uk) and a 28 per cent saving on a 28cm deep-teal dish (now £258.75, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

