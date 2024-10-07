Best household essentials deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The wait is over, the Amazon Prime Big Deals sale has officially landed and there are many savings to be snapped up across the household essentials category. Whether you’re looking for dishwasher tablets, dog food, bathroom must-haves or cleaning essentials, the online giant has slashed the price of your weekly staples.

Aside from household essentials, Amazon’s autumn event – which has returned for the third year in a row – also sees impressive deals on the likes of Olaplex, Cerave, Apple and Shark, spanning tech, beauty and more.

While it’s no secret many of us love to scoop up a discount, we understand that they can be a little tricky to navigate during the sale. But fear not, as our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you find the best deals.

Having covered the shopping event since it first launched, we can spot a good deal from a bad one with ease, so keep reading for our expert round-up of the best deals on household essentials.

Best Amazon Prime Day household essentials deals

WaterWipes plastic-free original baby wipes: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

These baby wipes are made of 99.9 per cent water and a drop of fruit extract, ensuring no harmful or mysterious chemicals come near your baby’s sensitive skin. The wipes help to clean and protect, while also being a plant-based and eco-friendly product. We all know going through a pack of wipes a day becomes the norm with little ones around, but lucky for us you can stock up on more than 1,000 wipes, now for less than £30 from Amazon.

Finish quantum infinity shine dishwasher tablets bulk: Was £50, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You can now save a whopping £32 on this pack of consumer favourite Finish dishwasher tablets at Amazon. With a total of over 150 tablets, this deal will leave plates clean and wallets happy. Not only are they tough on grease, but added glass protection keeps glassware shinier for longer, plus they claim to be just as effective in energy saving Eco cycles too.

Vanish gold oxi action stain remover: Was £26, now £11.70, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Wherever there are white clothes, there are inevitably stains, and there is one brand we always turn to save the day and that’s Vanish. This powder claims to banish stains at temperatures as low as 20 degrees, making it an energy-saving method, as well as an effective one. It promises to remove odours and stains while the natural bright white nature of clothes is restored.

Scrub Daddy colors, sponge scrubber multipack: Was £10.47, now £7.79, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Granted, we know cleaning is not the most fun job. But we have to admit when smiley faces and big discounts are involved the necessary task becomes just that bit more enjoyable. Famous Shark Tank (the American version of Dragon’s Den) success story, Scrub Daddy’s sponges are revolutionary in their grime-busting capabilities. Their ergonomic design allows you to reach the tightest of spots and they also resist odours and are dishwasher safe.

Duracell plus AA batteries, 24 pack: Was £19.49, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Batteries, we always need them and yet we never seem to have them. Well, now you can stop stealing them from the TV remote and stock up on some of the Duracell bunny’s best offerings. With a 30 per cent discount off the jumbo pack of 24 AA batteries, you’ll be positively full of energy.

Regina Blitz household towels 12 pack: Was £30, now £17.79, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Spills and messes are inevitable in any household, so it’s always good to be prepared. And nothing sounds more prepared than 12 rolls of extra strong kitchen towels for more than 40 per cent off. These towels from Regina Blitz are made with a whole range of household tasks in mind from mopping and dusting to cleaning and shining. The three-ply design means it stands up strong against even the toughest of messes.

Felix as good as it looks mixed cat food 120 portions: Was £60.69, now £29.79, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Felix )

Stocking up on essentials is not only good for us, but also for our furry little friends. Helping to make sure we have their favourites on hand, Amazon has now slashed the price of Felix’s ‘good as it looks’ bulk box of cat food, by more than 50 per cent off. Made with no added artificial colourants or preservatives the recipes are made with your cat’s taste buds in mind, making delicious and exciting meals they are sure to love.

Dettol antibacterial wipes, six pack: Was £41.76, now £16.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Keeping your home clean and fresh is definitely essential, and Dettol wipes are a great way to do it. As we head into cold and flu season it’s more important than ever to keep germs away, and these wipes proudly kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses that enter the home every day. For even more peace of mind, they are also biodegradable, breaking down in just 45 days. Making them good for your home, for the planet and for your wallet as Amazon has reduced the bulk price by a whopping 60 per cent.

Joseph Joseph glide plus large ironing board: Was £180, now £115.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Ironing boards are such a household essential we often forget they’re even there, they become quite literally part of the furniture, so we’d better make sure to get a good one. This slick-looking board from Joseph Joseph has now been reduced by more than 35 per cent. The compact folding design makes it easy to store, and the five adjustable height positions make ironing stress-free- well as stress-free as ironing can be.

Earth Rated dog poo bags: Was £11.49, now £9.29, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Not the most glamorous product perhaps, but for dog owners poo-bags are more than essential. To help add some glamour to these essential items, Amazon has reduced this pack from the eco-friendly brand Earth Rated by 20 per cent. The bags themselves are made using plastics that would be otherwise bound for landfill. Plus they’re lavender scented, to help soften an otherwise less-than-fun task.

The Cheeky Panda bamboo toilet rolls bulk buy: Was £39.99, now £31.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Currently reduced by 20 per cent this pack of toilet rolls impresses with their eco-friendly credentials. The brand featured in our favourite eco-friendly cleaning products roundup, due to their dedication to eco-conscious products that still perform to a high calibre, and these loo rolls are no different. Made exclusively using bamboo, with no plastics in site, the paper is both naturally softer than competitors and sourced sustainably.

Oral-B 3D white clinical whitening restore diamond clean toothpaste: Was £15.99, now £5.09, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A tube of toothpaste is a staple of any bathroom, and this whitening one from Oral B is a tried-and-tested IndyBest favourite, with our tester voting it the best toothpaste for clean-feeling teeth. Right now, at Amazon, you can snap up a tube with a whopping 68 per cent off the original price.

Finish ultimate plus infinity shine dishwasher tablets: Was £41, now £19, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you don’t currently have these under your sink, the likelihood is they are top of your shopping list. Make sure you’re stocked up for months to come, with this 105-tablet XXL pack of Finish’s most popular dishwasher tablets. Stocking up just got cheaper too, as this pack now has more than 50 per cent off.

Mr Muscle drain unblocker, two pack: Was £8.56, now £5.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Drain unblocker may not be the most glamorous item in your basket, but it’s definitely essential. Blocked showers and sinks will be a distant memory with this duo deal, which means you can get two bottles of Mr Muscle for 36 per cent off.

Ariel platinum pods, 104 washes: Was £30, now £23.64, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Right now, at Amazon, you can score 16 per cent off this bundle of laundry detergent pods from consumer favourite Ariel. These pods promise impressive stain removal, claiming to wipe away seven-day-old marks, even in cold temperatures. So, they should be perfect for parents, pet owners and mucky pups of all ages.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The online shopping giant’s sale began at midnight on 8 October and will run until 11.59pm on 9 October, guaranteeing us two full days of deal hunting.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

This is one of Amazon’s major sale events, which see the online retailer slash prices on big-name brands. The sale is sitewide, extending to beauty, tech, fitness, kitchenware and so much more.

However, to benefit from these sales events, shoppers must be Amazon Prime members. Luckily, it’s very easy to sign up, and you can even score a free trial. Usually, Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out to £7.92 a month. As well as access to exclusive sales events, membership also gives you access to Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, Deliveroo Plus and the Prime Day sale.

