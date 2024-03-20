Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beauty buffs, rejoice, as the Amazon Spring Sale (or Spring Deal Days, as it’s being dubbed) is finally here and I’ve found a standout saving that’s sure to take your fancy.

If you aren’t too familiar with the retail giant’s seasonal savings, allow me to explain. From 20 March to 25 March, Amazon is slashing the prices across a whole host of items on the site, home appliances (as well as air fryers, of course), garden furniture, TVs and laptops all included.

But, although Amazon is an often underrated treasure trove of beauty products, there’s a huge number of make-up, skincare and hair care included in the sale. Think 16 per cent off the ghd duet styler, 44 per cent off the Elemis pro-collagen eye mask and nearly 40 per cent off a Real Techniques make-up brush set. So, no matter if you’re looking to refresh your make-up bag or replace an old hair tool, you really don’t want to sleep on these savings.

The sale find that has shot to the top of my wishlist today though is Rimmel London’s thrill seeker mascara with a whopping 86 per cent saving, meaning it’s much cheaper than your morning coffee. Need more persuading? Keep reading to find out why my fellow beauty buff loves it.

Rimmel London thrill seeker mascara extreme black: Was £10.99, now £1.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Yes, this mascara really has dropped down to just £1.50. So, if you’re tempted to try it now is probably the best time to do so. Or, if you’re super thrifty, perhaps pick up a couple as presents to give throughout the year? Nobody has to know you only spent pocket change on them, do they?

Named best budget mascara in our review of the best mascaras, my fellow beauty buff wrote that “the oversized hourglass-shaped brush grabs the lashes from the corners out (along the lash line), and the creamy, whipped formula makes it malleable and easy to layer, clump-free”.

Plus, they also “found one layer gives natural-looking length and volume, while three gives falsies competition.” So, consider me sold. I’m adding it to my bask and I urge you to do the same.

