Best garden furniture deals we’re hoping to see in Amazon’s next big sale

Evenings are getting less gloomy, flowers are beginning to bloom and Easter Eggs are back in stores – spring is definitely in the air. With that in mind, we’ve been wondering if we’ll see the return of Amazon’s Spring Sale this year. The online retail giant launched its first-ever spring sale event in March 2023, when everything from beauty products to air fryers saw decent discounts.

With Amazon’s sale events providing the chance to pick up offers on big-name brands, it would certainly be a great way to kick off the new season, especially as thoughts turn to sprucing up our gardens and patios, ready for the warmer weather and lighter evenings ahead.

As garden furniture isn’t something we Brits tend to use year-round, savvy shoppers will always be keen to bag a bargain on items that end up spending half the year collecting cobwebs. So, we’re hoping to see Amazon’s Spring Sale return for another year, and we’ve rounded up the garden furniture deals that might be included, should the online retailer host one of its shopping bonanzas.

If you can’t wait to find out if another deals bonanza will be dropping this spring, we’ve also rounded up some Amazon offers available to snap up right now.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon has not yet confirmed if its Spring Sale will return in 2024, so we don’t know when (or even if!) it’ll be. Of course, we certainly have our fingers crossed and high hopes that it will host one this year – and will let you know as soon as have any intel. In 2023 though, the Spring Sale started on Monday 27 March and ran until the end of Wednesday 29 March, so if Amazon were to host another event, it may be similar in duration.

What kinds of deals on garden furniture can we expect in the Amazon Spring Sale?

Firstly, we don’t even know if there will be an Amazon Spring Sale in 2024, and secondly, it’s hard to predict exactly what kind of deals Amazon might run in any future sales. But, we can get a good idea of the offers it might offer by looking back at the discounts included in the retailer’s previous events.

Last year, Amazon’s Prime Day sale saw a garden furniture storage box (£32.49, now £25, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by more than 20 per cent, while there was also a saving of £150 to be had on an outdoor rattan sofa set (was £499.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk), taking the price to £349.99.

Best garden furniture deals at Amazon now

Neo 4-piece rattan outdoor furniture sofa table chair set: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This chic and simple set is sure to fit seamlessly into any garden. With weatherproof frames, showerproof cushions and washing machine-safe cushion covers, this set is ready for whatever weather the British climate might through at it. With 25 per cent off, consider it already part of the (garden) furniture.

Buy now

Plant Theatre adirondack chair: Was £159.99, now £110.72, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A good spot to catch some rays (as rare as they might be) is essential for every garden, and a classic deckchair is the perfect solution. This option currently has 31 per cent off, with the clever foldable design making it easy to store during the colder months. Meanwhile, the stained acacia wood looks great and is certified weatherproof.

Buy now

KidKraft wooden garden table and bench set for kids: Was £229.99, now £111.43, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Kicking back in the garden with some stylish furniture is not just for grown-ups. Have the best kids' table out there all summer long, with this chic garden table, now reduced at Amazon. It comes suited and booted with a parasol and matching cushions in a very classic, South of France-inspired stripy print. Grab one while there’s a huge 52 per cent off.

Buy now

Oseasons acorn patio furniture: Was £519.99, now £374.27, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Cosy up on this classic sofa and chair patio set, which is perfect for a warm evening of sipping drinks and tucking into your barbecued supper. A garden truly feels complete when you have a good spot in which to enjoy it with loved ones, and this piece provides just that. Made from weatherproof rattan, you can leave it outdoors year-round too. Right now, you can save almost £150 on the set.

Buy now

