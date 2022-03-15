Easter is, among other things, a time for chocolate, and lots of it. Which is brilliant news for chocoholic little ones, but perhaps not so great for those caught in the aftermath – we’re talking sugar-rush central.

So if you’re looking for something a little different this year – minus the sticky fingers and chocolate moustache – Lego’s new set has come to the rescue. And no, it’s not a mammoth 3,696-piece Lamborghini or a Spice Girls set – this is something far cuter.

Enter the Easter bunny, Lego style. Yes, spring has certainly sprung early with this 288-piece Easter-themed build, which features adorable rabbits, eggs and colourful blooms – a cheerful addition for your seasonal celebrations.

What’s so great about Lego’s creations is that everyone can get in on the action – adults and big kids alike. Whether the little bunnies in your household are major Lego fans or simply love anything Easter related, this seasonal set is sure to put a spring in their step.

Lego Easter rabbits display Number of pieces: 288

288 Age: 8+ In keeping with the springtime theme, the charming 288-piece scene – which comes in at a very affordable £11.99 – unfolds in a vibrant spring meadow. With two equally adorable bunnies perching on top, you’ll also find three vibrant tulips and five Easter eggs (note, no chocolate here), which can be moved around to your heart’s content – even the little rabbits’ ears are adjustable. You may have also spotted the cool, transparent pink-topped egg, which is a new addition for 2022. And, with rave reviews on the Lego site – five stars across board – this is a lovely, out-of-the-chocolate-box gift idea that’s sure to go hopping off the shelves. Buy now £ 11.99 , Lego.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}