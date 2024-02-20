A UK-born brand founded by Dame Anita Roddick in 1976, The Body Shop was decades ahead of the Gen Z beauty game. Focusing on ethically sourced, natural ingredients, cruelty-free products and social activism from the very beginning, its original business model included refillable packaging, too. So, the shocking news this week that The Body Shop has gone into administration has been met with reverberating sadness about the nostalgic brand’s uncertain future.

Currently, the global range is more than 1,000 products strong, including throwbacks and bestsellers, from the cult classic body butters and nostalgia-inducing scents to tea-tree-infused skincare and a full make-up line. Plus, on 3 January, it was announced The Body Shop was the world’s first beauty brand to have 100 per cent of its product formulations certified by the Vegan Society.

Trading online and in store is still business as usual at present, and nothing has been confirmed about any possible closures at present. But the announcement has got us thinking about our favourite products from the much-loved British beauty brand.

Whether you enjoyed the iconic white musk scent in your teenage years, look to the product line-up for a vegan beauty routine, or regularly shop cult classics such as the brand’s body butter, keep reading for our tried and tested pick of the best products to buy from The Body Shop.

How we tested The Body Shop products

We’ve spent several months testing a selection of products, looking at the formulas, ingredients and packaging. Spanning skincare, shampoo, fragrance, body buys and even pillow sprays. Read on for our full verdict.

A selection of the products we tried and tested (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The best The Body Shop products for 2024: