Yes, we’re in the middle of the summer holidays, and the last thing many of you want to think about right now is heading back to school, college or uni. But, it will whip around faster than you think and no one enjoys the last-minute scramble to get ready.

While you may be lounging around completing Netflix, enjoying beach barbecues with your friends or splashing around in the garden in a paddling pool – no, you can never be too old to enjoy that – it is a good idea to have school in the back of your mind every now and again, and this is quite a fun way to ease you in gently.

Today and today only, Boots is doubling its student discount to a pretty impressive 20 per cent in celebration of the brand’s 25th birthday, and it even works on items currently on sale too. But, there is a catch.

Firstly, you’ll need to have a Boots advantage card, which should be easy enough, considering they’re a pretty popular bit of kit. Secondly, you’ll have to have your advantage card linked to your student discount, which you can do by heading down to your nearest Boots store with your student ID and advantage card. Thirdly, the offer is only available when shopping online, so you don’t have to lug your shampoo and conditioners home with you on the bus, and the saving will automatically be applied at the checkout if your advantage card is linked to your account.

If you’re in need of some inspiration to get you started, we’ve rounded up some of our beloved Boots buys to get you well on your way. Be sure not to miss out on this deal, as toiletries can really rack up and no one wants to spend their student loan on toothpaste.

Bioderma sensibio H2O micellar water: Was £11, now £6.60, Boots.com

(Boots)

Named as the best product for removing stubborn make-up in our best micellar water round-up, this Bioderma option really impressed our tester. But, being the brand behind the world’s first micellar water, it was hardly surprising. “It’s stellar in every way, causing no irritation, leaving skin soft to the touch and breaking down layers of heavy make-up with ease,” they wrote. Adding that they loved the pump dispenser, which reduced product waste. Already on sale, you get an even bigger discount with an extra 20 per cent saving.

Buy now

NYX Professional Makeup bare with me concealer serum: Was £11, now £8.80, Boots.com

(Boots)

Named as the best high-street formula in our best concealer round-up, this NYX concealer is now an even better price at less than a tenner. Extremely popular on TikTok, the brand is ever-growing in popularity and, with this concealer, it’s easy to see why.

“It’s able to cover dark circles, redness, acne and blemishes without drying skin out”, said our tester, who also raved about the kind-to-skin ingredients such as anti-inflammatory green tea, plumping tremella mushroom and soothing cica. “It looks and feels fresh on skin, and can be layered up for fuller coverage”, was their final note, and it has us sold.

Buy now

Fenty skin hydra vizor invisible moisturiser SPF 30: Was £34, now £27.20, Boots.com

(Boots)

Featuring in our best moisturiser with SPF guide – a year-round essential that’s not just for the summer months – the Fenty skin hydra vizor has had a very handy price cut, taking it down to less than £30. Named as the best for darker skin tones, our tester fell in love with how invisible it was on the skin, leaving no chalky-white shadows, and shared it’s even perfect for selfies, thanks to no flashback.

Buy now

La Roche-Posay effaclar purifying cleansing gel, 400ml: Was £19, now £15.20, Boots.com

(Boots)

La Roche-Posay is one of the most beloved beauty brands at the moment, with its affordable skincare and suncare ranges topping most people’s wishlists. We named it best for acne-prone skin in our best face cleansers, review this is definitely one product worth a try for anyone looking to help banish the breakouts.

“When added to damp hands and applied to the skin, it lathers into a rich foam that gives a deep clean and left our skin feeling calmer and decongested amid a particularly painful bout of hormonal acne”, said our tester. Later revealing that “after consistent use over two weeks, it reduced shininess in our T-zone and we saw less blackheads across the nose and forehead.”

Buy now

Too Faced better than sex mascara: Was £24, now £19.20, Boots.com

(Boots)

The 20 per cent discount really starts to make a noticeable difference when it comes to the higher-priced buys, and a saving of close to £5 on this mascara is nothing to turn up your nose at. We rated it as the best mascara for ​​a false-lash effect in our ​​extensive best mascara guide, and anyone who has tried the Too Faced better than sex knows just how powerful it is at plumping those peepers.

Buy now

Garnier body superfood avocado and omega 6 nourishing body cream: Was £8.99, now £3.60, Boots.com

(Boots)

Featuring as both our best buy in our body moisturiser round-up and in a more in-depth review in a different scent, the Garnier body superfood was already a bargain beauty buy and now it’s even better. No, our maths isn’t wrong on this one, the moisturiser was already on sale at half price, and the extra discount has just made it even cheaper. “It absorbs into skin really easily, and it’s incredibly hydrating from the off”, explained our tester, which sounds like a job well done.

Buy now

Fenty pro filt’r soft matte longwear foundation: Was £30, now £24, Boots.com

(Boots )

Another Fenty option – can you tell we’re big fans? – also hitting our wishlists to buy if only we were still students is this Fenty foundation. “This bestselling formula is oil-free, matte and buildable, plus it layers well if you want a high coverage or to conceal blemishes,” wrote our reviewer, naming it best for oily skin in our best foundation round-up. They added that it felt light, comfortable and silky on the skin while keeping shine at bay.

Buy now

Soap & Glory exfoliating scrub gloves: Was £5, now £2.66, Boots.com

(Boots)

Another sale find that’s had an extra couple of pounds shaved off are these exfoliation gloves – an everyday essential that can really make a difference to your skin health. Now at less than £3, it’s well worth popping them in your basket. Our tester named them best tight-fit gloves in our best exfoliation mitt review, praising them on their low-cost scrubbing capabilities.

Buy now

Looking for more low-cost beauty buys? We reviewed Aldi's CBD beauty range