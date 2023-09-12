Chanel the nail file
This is probably one of the “the girls that get it, get it” products, like most items from luxury beauty brands. Of course, being Chanel, it is quite costly. But while £30 is certainly steep for a nail file – especially when similar options such as this three-pack from M&S, £5, this OPI crystal nail file, £12.90, and this Tweezerman glass nail file, £8, come in at close to one-third of the price or less – when it comes to gift giving, you really do get your money’s worth.
Each fun-coloured nail file, which is crafted from glass with an interlocking C logo on top, sits inside a black velvet case before being popped into a black and gold box. Then, here’s where it gets really good when gift-giving. At the checkout, you can add a 200-word gift message for free. This comes printed on a crisp white Chanel-logoed card and sits inside a Chanel-stamped envelope, which I’ll be counting as a Christmas card.
On top of that, you can add two free samples, from a choice of a 5ml Chanel sublimage la crème lumière ultimate revitalisation and radiance (50g costs £345, so this seems like another win), a four-pan lipstick tester, three perfume testers or the no1 de Chanel rich revitalising cream sample, which come in a Chanel-branded black keepsake pouch. Plus, the whole thing comes gift-wrapped in a chic Chanel bag with tissue paper strands inside. There’s also free delivery, if you order to store.
I told you, you get a lot more for your money, and it also takes all the stress out of having to write cards or grapple with wrapping. So, if you know a beauty buff who would love to unwrap this at Christmas, best be quick, as only shades onvi and première dame are still available. Or you could always opt for another Chanel bestseller, such as the le vernis nail colours, £29, boy de Chanel lip balm, £36, or miroir double facettes, £40, and receive all the same gift-giving benefits.