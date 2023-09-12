Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yes, there are more than three months to go until Christmas, and, yes, we’ve still got Halloween and Black Friday to have fun with first, but there’s something about the 25 December that brings just as much stress as it does excitement and being over-prepared is the key to staying afloat.

Sadly, despite saying this, preparation isn’t always my strong point. Friends’ birthdays are often forgotten, flights have been missed, and I’ve still not mastered the skill of having a meal’s worth of food in the fridge, continually counting on the corner shop to keep me well-fed.

So, I’ve set Christmas as a chance to be a bit better. I will have a tree up in the first week of December, I will know where I’m eating Christmas dinner more than just a few days before, I will open an advent calendar door every day instead of scoffing all the chocolates at the end, and I will give each of my friends a gift on time, so it doesn’t seem (yet again) like I’ve picked something up in the Boxing Day sales.

But it wasn’t only my want to be organised that encouraged me to start shopping so early. Firstly, the cost of Christmas can be incredibly overwhelming, so spreading out the spending makes it much more manageable. Secondly, after spotting this adorable gift – Chanel’s the nail file, £30 – I knew it would be the perfect present for each of my beauty-obsessed, luxury-loving friends, and, as it’s a limited edition, I feared it would sell out.

Now, as I sit smugly with almost all of my Christmas shopping complete, I can confirm my suspicions were correct. Seven of the nine shades available have now sold out, so, if you too think your beauty-buff friend, mum, sister or aunt would appreciate this gorgeous gift, now is the time to shop. And trust me, you get much more for your money than just a nail file, which I’ll explain below.